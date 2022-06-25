ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Cross, Lee, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND FAYETTE MONTGOMERY IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE, LITCHFIELD, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, AND VANDALIA.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

