Wayne County, OH

Post 84 opens Ben Tufford tournament with 5-3 win over Wayne County

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON — Cambridge Post 84 grabbed an early lead and made it stand up in a 5-3 victory over Wayne County on Friday afternoon in opening round action of the Coshocton Post 65 Ben Tufford Memorial Tournament.

Post 84 recorded its fourth straight victory to improve to a season mark of 9-6 with the first round win.

"Today was a tough game against a good team," veteran Cambridge manager Ron Antill explained. "We played good defense today, but could not push across any runs after the second inning. Even though we had lots of chances, but we were able to hang on."

A strong pitching performance by the duo of starter Jake Valentine and Blake Brumfield was key in Post 84 being able to hold off the Wayne County squad.

Valentine allowed five hits and one run over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking zero with Antill and his coaching staff opted for some strategy and pulled their ace.

"Jake was pitching a strong game, but they are using high school rules for this tournament," Antill explained. "With 50 pitches requiring just one day rest, so we pulled Jake so he can come back on Sunday to pitch."

Brumfield came on and made the strategy successful by working four and a third innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three to collect the pitching win.

"Blake came through with just what we needed," the Cambridge manager offered. "He made out lead hold up to start off with a big win today."

Wayne County opened the scoring with a first inning run off Valentine. But Post 84 responded to jump out in front 2-1 with a pair of first inning runs on a pair of RBI sacrifice fly balls. Brumfield collected the first on to score Blade Barclay who reached on an error, while Valentine plated the other to bring Drew Yanico across the plate.

Cambridge would then close out its scoring with a three run second inning to build the early 5-1 advantage.

Bryce Murdock led off with a triple, Andy Ogle then drew a one out walk to put a pair of runners aboard. Barclay would stroke an RBI base hit to score Murdock, with Yanico adding an RBI single on his own to plate Ogle. Barclay would then scamper home on a Wayne County effort to complete the three run frame.

Murdock tripled and singled to lead the Post 84 eight hit attack, with Barclay adding a double, single with an RBI. Brumfield and Yanico chipped in with RBI base knocks, with Valentine picking up an RBI on his sacrifice fly out. Gates Thompson and Caleb each finished with singles for the winners.

