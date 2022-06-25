ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 12:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Monroe, central Baldwin, Escambia Alabama, southern Conecuh, southern Covington, northern Okaloosa, northeastern Santa Rosa and northwestern Escambia Florida Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1215 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stapleton to 3 miles northeast of McCullough to 11 miles east of Riverview to 4 miles southeast of Laurel Hill. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Atmore, Brewton, Florala, Flomaton, Frisco City, Loxley, McCullough, Stapleton, East Brewton, Uriah, Castleberry, Excel, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Repton, Pollard, Riverview, I65 And CR 1 and I65 And AL 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Bratt to 5 miles northwest of Flomaton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atmore, Century, Flomaton, Jay, Pollard and Bratt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

