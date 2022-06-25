ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Evangelist and teacher to be speak at Capital Christian Church

By Bismarck Tribune staff
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

Evangelist and teacher Wes Daughenbaugh will be the guest...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs: A Christian Home

I have been writing these hymn commentaries for about seven years, now, and I have tried to present interesting and edifying illustrations, stories about the faith and struggles of the authors, or the importance of the hymns in church history. This hymn does none of that. This is the most difficult hymn commentary I have ever written.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Christian women's group to meet on July 11

Fremont Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a noon luncheon on Monday, July 11, at the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets, in Fremont. Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will tell the group about what’s new in Fremont. Music will be provided by Julie Couch of Norfolk.
FREMONT, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope Partner Together to Meet the Needs of Ukrainian Refugees

More than 180,000 meals will be provided from this partnership. ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 27th, more than 28 palettes of food will leave a Convoy of Hope warehouse in Missouri and begin a journey of hope – a journey more than 5,500 miles long. The food, purchased through a $1 million donation from The Salvation Army, will relieve some of the significant food insecurity that has come about since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Evangelist#Capital Christian Church
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy