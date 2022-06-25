Evangelist and teacher to be speak at Capital Christian Church

More than 180,000 meals will be provided from this partnership. ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 27th, more than 28 palettes of food will leave a Convoy of Hope warehouse in Missouri and begin a journey of hope – a journey more than 5,500 miles long. The food, purchased through a $1 million donation from The Salvation Army, will relieve some of the significant food insecurity that has come about since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February.

