North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 25

The scope and management of a remodeled and expanded North Platte Recreation Complex dominated questions from City Council members at Monday evening’s nonvoting work session. Two Scottsbluff Family YMCA executives were on hand to answer questions alongside the would-be project’s designer and two leaders of the North Platte Area...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Rural Fire & Rescue, Brady Rural, and North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire near Camp Maranatha and Maxwell on Saturday. According to officials, the cause of fire is not yet known. Embers and ashes from an unknown source helped spread fire to an abandoned pile of wood. The pile then caught fire. It took about an hour for the fire to be contained.
Conditional use permits in Lincoln County’s rural areas now will be approved or denied directly by the County Board, commissioners decided Monday. They voted 5-0 to reclaim that power from the county’s Planning Commission, which would continue to hold public hearings and make recommendations on such permits as does its North Platte city counterpart.
Taylor Paul Epps, 28, North Platte and Dannielle Lee Gralak, 26, North Platte. Colton Lloyd Lovitt, 22, Brady and Kate Allison Axthelm, 20, Brady. Seth McCoy, 45, North Platte and Trinity Kaelin Turner, 19, North Platte. Derek Carl Beckius, 22, North Platte and Alexis Shayenne Mentzer, 24, North Platte. Michael...
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for the 2023 homeownership program July 1 to 31. North Platte area residents interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of two information sessions at 3 p.m. pm Tuesday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., or at 11 a.m. July 9 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
This week we celebrate the birth of America’s independence. And we at the North Platte Telegraph are excited to celebrate with you. As west central Nebraska’s leading provider of local news and sports — in print and online — we’re enthusiastic about writing about the good works and good people of our community and 22-county region.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a resolution creating an inland port authority at 10 a.m. on Monday. The resolution comes after the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. was notified it had qualified for the full $30 million in state funds available to help build the rail park outside of Hershey. Inland port authorities help manage logistics and distribution hubs that handle goods involved in international trade but lie away from coastal seaports.
A 29-year-old Thedford woman has been cited on six counts of animal cruelty after four rabbits and a python were found dead in and outside her camper in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department conducted a welfare check June 2 on the camper, which was parked in a residential area on the 1900 block of North Sheridan Street.
OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
Comments / 0