Honor Ceremony set for The Wall That Heals

CHISHOLM — An Honor Ceremony in conjunction with The Wall That Heals is set for 10 a.m. today at the Joel Maturi football field in Chisholm.

The event will feature the Mid Range Honor Guard, Bois Forte Black Eagle Drum, local Vietnam veterans reading the Honor Roll (105 names of local soldiers whose names are on The Wall That Heals), Special Forces Green Beret veteran of three tours with MACV-SOG (the Vietnam War’s covert operations unit) Major John Plaster, a 21-rifle salute, and more.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and is on display 24/7 through 2 p.m. on Sunday. It is free and open to the public. The traveling memorial arrived in Chisholm on Wednesday and opened to the public on Thursday.

Sunset Taps is played at 6 p.m. each evening that the wall is in town.

A brief closing ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at the football field, and deconstruction is set to begin after the closing ceremony.

More information about The Wall That Heals is available on the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s website at unitedwaynemn.org.

—

The date of the Honor Ceremony was incorrectly reported in Friday’s Mesabi Tribune.