Occurred on Cedar Ave. RP WAS VERY HARD TO UNDERSTAND STATED THAT THERE WERE A COUPLE OF PPL OUTSIDE HIS RESD THAT HE WANTS TO LEAVE / RP ADVISED THAT HE DIDN'T WANT TO BOTHER AN OFFICER AND JUST WANTS US TO FIRE A COUPLE ROUNDS OFF I ADVISED HIM WE COULDN'T DO THAT AND HE SAID THANK YOU AND DISCONNECTED. Service Class: VOIP. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO