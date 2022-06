Boris Johnson planned to build a £150,000 treehouse for his son at Chequers but was stopped when police raised security concerns, it has been reported. The prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, wanted to install the structure during autumn 2020, according to a report in the Times. But they were forced to scrap the plans for the treehouse – which would have been built using expensive bulletproof glass – due to concerns it would be visible from the roadside, it has been claimed.

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO