Prineville Police Chief Chief Dale Cummins announced recently his decision to retire from the Prineville Police Department on July 1, 2022. “I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to serve the last seven years of my law enforcement career as Prineville’s Chief,” said Cummins. “I am proud of our department’s dedication and proven professionalism and know I’m leaving the community in very capable hands.”

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO