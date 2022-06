VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase. On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase. While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer. The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires. Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway. Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO