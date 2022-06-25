Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals USFL semifinal odds, picks and predictions

The USFL playoffs begin with the 2 semifinal games Saturday. The 1st matchup features the top 2 North Division teams: the New Jersey Generals (9-1) and the Philadelphia Stars (6-4). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET (FOX) from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Stars vs. Generals playoff odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Stars basically clinched a playoff spot behind a 4-game win streak between Weeks 6 to 9. They were under .500 after 5 weeks at 2-3, which included a 24-16 loss to the Generals in Week 3.

The Generals actually swept the 2-game regular-season series vs. the Stars, also prevailing 26-23 in Week 10. But with both teams already locked into their playoff spots, there wasn’t much to play for.

New Jersey enters the postseason on a 9-game win streak. Yep, the Generals lost their season opener and then won 9 in a row.

The Birmingham Stallions (9-1) and New Orleans Breakers (6-4) will meet in the South Division semifinal on this same field at 8 p.m. ET (NBC). The 2 semifinal winners will face off in the championship game Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX), also in Canton.

Stars vs. Generals odds and lines

Money line: Stars +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Generals -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Stars +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Generals -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Stars +4.5 (-110) | Generals -4.5 (-110)

Stars +4.5 (-110) | Generals -4.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Stars vs. Generals key injuries

Stars

LB Te’Von Coney (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable WR Brennan Eagles (knee) out

(knee) out OL Jahair Jones (ankle) out

(ankle) out LB Avery Roberts (leg) out

(leg) out OL Gunnar Vogel (knee) out

(knee) out DB Evan Worthington (shoulder) out

Generals

OL Garrett McGhin (ankle) probable

(ankle) probable OL Robert Myers (knee) probable

(knee) probable DB DeJuan Neal (hamstring) doubtful

(hamstring) doubtful DL Deyon Sizer (ankle) questionable

Stars vs. Generals picks and predictions

Prediction

Generals 34, Stars 24

As mentioned, the Generals have won 9 in a row and beat the Stars in both regular-season matchups.

They allowed the 3rd-fewest points in the USFL this season, yielding 18.2 points per game.

The Stars won 4 of their final 5 games and scored the most points (262) in the league. However, all 6 of their wins came against teams that finished with losing records, while they went 0-4 against the other 3 playoff teams.

The Generals (-200) will win this game, but it’s a PASS as there’s no value in a -200 money line.

Three of the Stars’ 4 losses were by 6 or more points.

Five of the 9 Generals’ victories were by 5 or more points.

The Stars were tied for last in the league in points allowed (243) and face the league’s No. 3-scoring offense.

Take the GENERALS -4.5 (-110).

In their 2 regular-season matchups, the totals were 40 and 49 points.

After their Week 3 game, 5 of the Stars’ final 7 games had more than 47 points with another at exactly 47.

The Generals are more than capable of putting up points but also have one of the stingiest defense in points allowed. They had 4 games of more than 47 total points.

Take OVER 47.5 (-105).

