ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals USFL semifinal odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV43F_0gLmHrwI00

The USFL playoffs begin with the 2 semifinal games Saturday. The 1st matchup features the top 2 North Division teams: the New Jersey Generals (9-1) and the Philadelphia Stars (6-4). Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET (FOX) from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Stars vs. Generals playoff odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Stars basically clinched a playoff spot behind a 4-game win streak between Weeks 6 to 9. They were under .500 after 5 weeks at 2-3, which included a 24-16 loss to the Generals in Week 3.

The Generals actually swept the 2-game regular-season series vs. the Stars, also prevailing 26-23 in Week 10. But with both teams already locked into their playoff spots, there wasn’t much to play for.

New Jersey enters the postseason on a 9-game win streak. Yep, the Generals lost their season opener and then won 9 in a row.

The Birmingham Stallions (9-1) and New Orleans Breakers (6-4) will meet in the South Division semifinal on this same field at 8 p.m. ET (NBC). The 2 semifinal winners will face off in the championship game Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX), also in Canton.

: Breakers vs. Stallions odds, picks and predictions

Stars vs. Generals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Stars +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Generals -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stars +4.5 (-110) | Generals -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Stars vs. Generals key injuries

Stars

  • LB Te’Von Coney (ankle) questionable
  • WR Brennan Eagles (knee) out
  • OL Jahair Jones (ankle) out
  • LB Avery Roberts (leg) out
  • OL Gunnar Vogel (knee) out
  • DB Evan Worthington (shoulder) out

Generals

  • OL Garrett McGhin (ankle) probable
  • OL Robert Myers (knee) probable
  • DB DeJuan Neal (hamstring) doubtful
  • DL Deyon Sizer (ankle) questionable

Stars vs. Generals picks and predictions

Prediction

Generals 34, Stars 24

As mentioned, the Generals have won 9 in a row and beat the Stars in both regular-season matchups.

They allowed the 3rd-fewest points in the USFL this season, yielding 18.2 points per game.

The Stars won 4 of their final 5 games and scored the most points (262) in the league. However, all 6 of their wins came against teams that finished with losing records, while they went 0-4 against the other 3 playoff teams.

The Generals (-200) will win this game, but it’s a PASS as there’s no value in a -200 money line.

Three of the Stars’ 4 losses were by 6 or more points.

Five of the 9 Generals’ victories were by 5 or more points.

The Stars were tied for last in the league in points allowed (243) and face the league’s No. 3-scoring offense.

Take the GENERALS -4.5 (-110).

In their 2 regular-season matchups, the totals were 40 and 49 points.

After their Week 3 game, 5 of the Stars’ final 7 games had more than 47 points with another at exactly 47.

The Generals are more than capable of putting up points but also have one of the stingiest defense in points allowed. They had 4 games of more than 47 total points.

Take OVER 47.5 (-105).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Canton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Philadelphia Stars#Usfl#The New Jersey Generals#Kickoff#Nbc#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2023 4-star ATH Jacobe Johnson

After several quiet months surrounding the recruitment of four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners received another crystal ball projection to land the Mustang, Okla. product. While the previous projections came from OUInsiders Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm, and 247Sports National Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong, this one comes from someone...
MUSTANG, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reaction from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ visitors following big visit weekend

Iowa just finished hosting its largest and most important official visit weekend of the year. A series of 2023 commits were on hand, including quarterback Marco Lainez III, athletes Aidan Hall, Zach Lutmer and Alex Mota, offensive lineman Leighton Jones, defensive ends Chase Brackney and David Caulker, linebacker Ben Kueter, defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and defensive back John Nestor. Beyond those 2023 pledges, the Hawkeyes also welcomed in 13 key targets. Of course, that group included five-star offensive tackle target Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk High School, who just narrowed his list of possible college choices down to Iowa or Alabama....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I just want to win’: Iowa Hawkeyes QB commit Marco Lainez III says he patterns game after Brad Banks

Iowa fans should be excited about what the 2023 class has in store for the future. The Hawkeyes currently have 12 commits and the class is ranked No. 19 nationally by 247Sports. Of course, one of the headliners in Iowa’s 2023 class is 6-foot-2, 220 pound quarterback Marco Lainez III out of the Hun School in Princeton, N.J. According to 247Sports, Lainez is a three-star commit, the nation’s No. 22 quarterback and the No. 7 player from New Jersey. Rivals also ranks Lainez as a three-star commit, but the service grades him a little bit higher and as the No. 14 quarterback...
PRINCETON, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks make huge climb in final D1Baseball.com rankings

Arkansas Baseball’s strong end to the 2022 season caught the attention of one national poll. D1Baseball.com released their end-of-season poll on Monday, where they placed the Razorbacks No. 4 behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and National Champion Ole Miss. Arkansas ends the season by making a 19-spot climb from the No. 23 spot in the rankings when the poll was last conducted on May 31. Arkansas ended the month of May by dropping six of their final eight games of the month, which included losing two games in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks found a spark once the calendar turned to June, and played...
BASEBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy