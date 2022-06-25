ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

By Alex Henderson
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zaID_0gLmCqfG00

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.

Some far-right Christian nationalists believe that interstate travel to seek abortions should be forbidden, but Kavanaugh has indicated that he doesn't believe that individual states can restrict interstate travel where abortion is concerned.

Kavanaugh wrote, "As I see it, some of the other abortion-related legal questions raised by today's decision are not especially difficult as a constitutional matter. For example, may a State bar a resident of that State from traveling to another State to obtain an abortion? In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel."

Kavanaugh's comments indicate that while he would favor, for example, Texas' right to prohibit abortion statewide, he doesn't believe that Texas lawmakers can forbid a Texas woman from traveling to New Mexico or Colorado for an abortion. Or, if abortion becomes illegal in Indiana, he doesn't believe that Indiana's state government has a right to forbid a pregnant woman from obtaining an abortion legally in neighboring Illinois.

Slate's Mark Joseph Stern, in a Twitter thread posted on June 24, said of Kavanaugh:

Comments / 39

GoAheadMakeMyDay
19h ago

Wrong. Once again, lefty propaganda is rewording the facts to make them lies. Kavanagh voted to hand abortion rights decisions to the states. He cannot do this then publicly rebuke the state's decisions, at least not and be a respectable judge. He is not an activist like the pathetic lefty judges we have.....especially Brown. He's putting the power in our hands, the people.

Reply
3
Heavy D
1d ago

Because it just goes to the states. Hope you've gotten out to all your local elections and voted!!

Reply(18)
5
christine w
1d ago

Because they Gave power back to the states~the people~for those dolts who don't know. 😉👌

Reply(1)
7
Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Alternet#The U S Supreme Court#Gop#Dobbs#Christian#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy