Johnson County, IA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Johnson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS...

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

