Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO