Five Reasons Why That 90s Show Isn’t Needed

By Tom Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt goes without saying That 70s Show was a big hit during its time and created a fanbase that was loyal even through all the issues that might have come up during the course of the show. At one time it was even seen that another spinoff was attempted, That 80s...

TVOvermind

Here’s An Underrated Gem: The Cobbler

When looking up Adam Sandler movies one can easily expect that a lot of comments are going to lean toward the negative since a lot of people, for one reason or another, tend to think that his movies aren’t any good, that they’re not funny, and that they don’t carry any meaning. One could take a look at The Cobbler and think that it’s kind of a depressing story since Max Simkin, played by Sandler, is a lonely guy that lives with his mother, who he takes care of, and runs a shoe repair shop in the city. It’s not a glamorous life by any means since he opens up in the morning, does a full day’s work, then closes down and heads home to a mother whose mental health is failing and a life spent alone for the most part. The neighboring business, run by Jimmy, who’s played by Steve Buscemi, is his only real friend, and even this relationship is more or less one of convenience since Max comes across as the type of guy that’s just plodding through life one day at a time.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes

Netflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy, but for once Melissa isn’t the main character or focus of the show. Instead, this time around compared to her previous movies, the actress’s husband Ben Falcone tackled the lead role in this interesting end of days comedy that brought the two into main roles together. Some of the most popular films that Falcone has written and even directed or appeared in, alongside McCarthy include “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Thunder Force”, “Superintelligence”, and others. While only eight episodes of the hysterical and original comedy premiered on Netflix in June, eight more episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” are set to be filmed sometime this year and likely released next year. Below, we’ve discussed “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the eight episodes that premiered already, and of course what fans of the new show can expect from this hard-hitting husband and wife comedy duo.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Should Get a Season 2

With the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the books, a lot of fans are wondering what is going to happen now, and if we’re going to see a season 2. Initially, it was made clear that this season was meant to be the only season, that Obi-Wan would be a limited series and would therefore be a one-off. From what’s been seen with the first season, it’s fair to think that fans will want to see a second season if only because they want to know more about what Obi-Wan gets up to between the end of the first season and A New Hope. There are also inconsistencies that many people are bringing up continually that need to be addressed since despite the passage of time between this series and the first movie that kicked off the legendary franchise, Obi-Wan ages quite a bit considering that Alec Guinness was obviously far older than his younger counterpart is seen to be at this time. There are ways to fix this, but it begs the question of whether Star Wars is going to be rebooted and if such a project would even be desired.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gabriela Cartol

Gabriela Cartol loves using her acting talents to tell stories and keep people entertained. I think it’s safe to say that there are lots of people who appreciate this. Gabriela made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she was cast in the TV series Won, Toot, Tree Detective Agency. Since then, she has been a fixture on screens all over the world and she’s looking forward to what the future has in store for her career. That said, 2022 is going to be a huge year for Gabriela. She has a couple of projects in the works that are set to come out later this year, and they will continue to establish her as a force to be reckoned with. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gabriela Cartol.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Official Competition”

Official Competition is a 2021 Spanish-Argentine comedy film directed by Gastón Duprat & Mariano Cohn. It stars Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, and Oscar Martínez. The plot follows a wealthy businessman who hires a director to produce the brilliant art film that he envisions to be his crowning legacy. Official Competition was screened in the main competition section at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and was released on June 17, 2022. The New Yorker published a review of the film and wrote, “Many viewers will be taken aback by the unexpected timbre of this film. It is sparsely populated, often shrinking into a chamber piece, with Lola, Félix, and Iván squaring (or triangulating) off against one another. And check out the chamber: a vast and cavernous modern construction, in which humans are easily dwarfed by the walls and the windows.” If you enjoyed watching the satire film that includes insights into acting, directing, and the creative process in film, here are five movies we recommend watching.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Documentary Review: A Glitch in the Matrix

How do you know what’s real? Whatever lies outside of an individual’s personal experience could possibly be nothing more than a simulation, right? Reality has always been something that many people can’t help but think might be suspect at times, but in 1999, a movie made its way into the theaters that was confusing at first but inspired a lot of people to start asking questions. The reality we’re born into and the reality that we accept can be two very different things based on the selected perspective of the individual. The trouble with this is that perception can be a trick that convinces others that their world is a simulation because it conforms to their thoughts at times, and yet doesn’t feel entirely real. The Matrix managed to show people a very interesting idea and in the process, a lot of people took to this to heart in a way that made it possible for them to take the idea of the Matrix way too seriously. That might sound a bit unfair since reality and our perception of it does tend to slip every now and then and calling out people for what are considered to be ‘false beliefs’ isn’t entirely kind.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bilall Fallah

Bilall Fallah is a man who knows how to work the set of a movie and the cameras and make it his own. He is a well-known producer and director, and he’s known for working as a duo with another famous face. However, it seems that the world wants to get to know him a little more as his work continues to be bigger and better than ever each time something new is released. Here is what we know about this amazing talent.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Walker

Benjamin Walker started his professional acting journey almost 20 years ago. Since then, he has accomplished a lot of great things on stage and on screen. His resume is solid and he has proven that he can play a variety of characters. However, the best is yet to come for the talented actor. He will be playing High King Gil-galad in the upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and this project has the potential to introduce him to an even wider audience. The highly-anticipated series is already getting a lot of attention and that buzz will continue to build leading up to its release date of September 2. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Benjamin Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Platonic”

Apple TV+ is set to drop a new comedy series this year. Titled Platonic, the upcoming comedy streaming television series is created by husband-and-wife team Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Stoller previously worked on projects like The Muppets and Storks, while Delbanco worked on Friends from College. Here is a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Platonic, which has received a 10-episode order, explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.” Platonic promises an interesting lineup of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Platonic.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sony Dates ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel For 2023

Click here to read the full article. The Ghostbusters sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife that Sony teased at CinemaCon in a sizzle reel, and which director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan confirmed on Ghostbusters Day, June 8, is getting a theatrical release of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. As hinted at in the end credits of Afterlife, the next chapter will return to the original films’ New York City and Firehouse setting. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was held by Sony during the pandemic when theaters were closed, and was a cornerstone to the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday box office, ultimately making over $200M WW. Also opening on Wednesday, Dec. 20...
NFL
TVOvermind

Imagine if Sauron and Smaug were Allies

If the majority of movie villains weren’t bound to take each other out before being able to conquer their enemies, as well as the insane amount of plot armor heroes have, then the results would no doubt be catastrophic. The type of damage that some enemies could do would be hard to come back from, as various heroes know, and it’s very easy to think that if certain villains were to work together that they could lay waste to an entire countryside, perhaps all of Middle Earth had they been given the chance. Trying to imagine the overall damage that Smaug and Sauron could have done had they been able to ally with each other is tough to think about. Obviously, Sauron had been weakened greatly by the time Smaug met his end, but the idea of what could have happened had Smaug not been killed by Bard, and if Sauron could have enticed the dragon to join his cause, is simply chaotic. Thinking of how the dragon could lay waste to one countryside after another without fear of any more lance-like arrows, and how Sauron could command armies of thousands, perhaps even millions, makes it clear that the heroes would need a miracle to win.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Matching Neon Outfits on ‘Barbie’ Movie Set

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is back on set in rollerblades, this time with Ryan Gosling. The two actors were seen filming for their new movie “Barbie” in LA on Monday, just after Robbie was seen gliding around with Will Ferrell. The two play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming film from Greta Gerwig. For this scene, Gosling and Robbie wore coordinating neon outfits. Robbie wore a colorful bodysuit with shades of blue, yellow, pink, orange and white over a pair of hot pink biker shorts. She also wore bright yellow earrings and matching elbow and knee pads. Gosling...
BEAUTY & FASHION

