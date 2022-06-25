ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tourists are back in Iceland. But so is whale hunting

By Jenna Gottlieb
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summer is expected to bring a tourism rebound for Iceland after the pandemic. But tourism chiefs are concerned that a resumption of whale hunting after a four-year hiatus may put some people off...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Tropical Island Is Reopening to Travelers for the First Time in 2 Years

The small South Pacific island of Vanuatu will welcome international travelers next month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The island nation, which sits off the coast of Australia, will reopen its borders to international travelers on July 1, according to the Vanuatu Tourism Office. All travelers will be required to show certified proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, regardless of their vaccination status. Alternatively, travelers can show medically certified proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 28 days of their trip.
WORLD
BBC

Hajj travellers unable to fly due to ticket delay

Some British Muslims who booked pilgrimages to Mecca have been unable to board a flight as problems with a new Saudi registration system continue. About a dozen people were told they could not fly from Manchester on Saturday as e-tickets covering flights and Hajj had not been issued in time, the Council of British Hajjis said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minke Whales#Whale Watching#Icelandic#Travel Connect
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

This couple left the U.S. to travel full-time—and cut expenses by 50%: 'We've lived in London, Rome and Lisbon'

My wife and I love to travel. In the five years that we've been together, we've made many unforgettable memories during our trips abroad. But in July 2021, we took a Greek Isles cruise for my wife's 49th birthday that truly changed our lives. As we sat in our ocean view cabin, we talked about how we would spend our empty nest years. Our five children had all moved out of the house.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Europe
The Guardian

Charles tells Commonwealth leaders dropping Queen is ‘for each to decide’

The Prince of Wales has told Commonwealth leaders that keeping the Queen as head of state or becoming a republic is “a matter for each member country to decide”. Charles made the comments during the opening ceremony of a summit of Commonwealth prime ministers and presidents in Rwanda. He said he believed such fundamental changes could be made “calmly and without rancour”.
U.K.
TODAY.com

Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

With the July 4 holiday just around the corner, air travel has become a nightmare for some after mass flight cancellations. A large number of Americans are still looking forward to travel this summer despite chaos at the airport and high gas prices. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Saturday TODAY.June 25, 2022.
TRAVEL
ViaTravelers

The 8 best airports for connecting flights in the world

In today's world of air travel, nonstop flights are becoming a figment of our past, or a privilege for those willing to shell out a few extra dollars. As a result, the dreaded layover is becoming all too common, and worse, they're getting longer because larger planes are flying with fewer flights.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy