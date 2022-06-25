Tourists are back in Iceland. But so is whale hunting

The small South Pacific island of Vanuatu will welcome international travelers next month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The island nation, which sits off the coast of Australia, will reopen its borders to international travelers on July 1, according to the Vanuatu Tourism Office. All travelers will be required to show certified proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, regardless of their vaccination status. Alternatively, travelers can show medically certified proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 28 days of their trip.

