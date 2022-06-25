ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

BVT POLAR EXPRESS – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

mybackyardnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Join us on weekends from November 11th – December 23rd with shows at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM!. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a...

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

FRIENDS OF POMHAM ROCKS LIGHTHOUSE

Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse is sponsoring a water-themed fundraising raffle to help maintain its island light station. Experience a night to remember. See the wonder of WaterFire up close and personal with an admission for two to an exclusive Brazier Society Guest Reception and Boat Ride. Your prize includes a light dinner and drinks under the WaterFire tent. Then float among the flames and enjoy WaterFire from a different point of view on a ride on a WaterFire VIP Boat at one of the lightings. The value of this unique, exclusive experience is $400.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
providencedailydose.com

Water Parks Open Monday

Good news for those trying to beat the heat: All city water parks, a.k.a. splash pads, will be opening Monday, with pools coming online shortly. . . . the City announced that all Providence water parks will open for the season on Monday, June 27 and all Providence public pools will open for the season on Tuesday, July 5. Water parks will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. During July and August, Providence water parks and pools will be open Monday through Saturday from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

"It's Like Etsy In-Person": New Expanded Artisan Store Opens In Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Kingston Collection Mall is now home to a newly expanded artisan shop, that boasts of being the largest store of its kind in all of Massachusetts. 4GoodVibes, an artisan store that features work from over 300 local artists, has expanded from a 1,000-square-foot...
KINGSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways to postpone additional flight routes from Providence

(WJAR) — In addition to postponing direct flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Los Angeles this summer, Breeze Airways will also postpone two additional routes until next year. The airline confirmed to NBC 10 that it is postponing routes to Savannah, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio. Breeze...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Thirsty Beaver Announces Newest Rhode Island Location — See Where

The Thirsty Beaver empire continues to grow. The popular “hometown pub & grub” which originated in Cranston, is expanding into Westerly. Ed Brady — along with Jeff Quinlan and Victoria Millard — made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Our team at Dig In Dining & Entertainment is...
CRANSTON, RI
providencedailydose.com

Go Spend Money At Trinity Brew & Hot Club

Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Polar Express#The Spirit Of Christmas#Express Train#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Bvt Polar Express
mybackyardnews.com

ATTLEBORO ARTS MUSEUM

2022 Summer Artists of the Month in the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Community Gallery. A Series of Mixed Media Works on Panel by goghfurther. “Urbana” A Series of Photographs by Linda Lancz. Attleboro Arts Museum. 86 Park Street, Attleboro, MA. Free and open to all. The Community Gallery is...
ATTLEBORO, MA
94.9 HOM

Boston, MA’s Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
BOSTON, MA
irei.com

PEB pays $174m for waterside resort in Rhode Island

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, R.I., for $174 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on highly visible Goat Island. The independent resort boasts 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a quintessential coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a marina, and an historic lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy food, locally sourced dishes and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort.
NEWPORT, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
country1025.com

Boston’s Oysterfest Is This Weekend!

Here’s something to sink your gills into…oyster lovers of New England! It’s Oysterfest at Boston Public Market. Located in Dewey Square at 100 Hanover Street, this annual event will feature live music, adult beverages at the brand new Pine Bar, some special discounts and of course, plenty of fresh oysters!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boy from Massachusetts in running for national Lego competition

SEEKONK, Mass. — A boy from Massachusetts is one of 14 kids competing in a nationwide Lego contest. Nolan Hurd, a 9-year-old from Seekonk, is in the running for Lego's National Mini Master Model Builder Competition. His piece features the mascots for Boston's four major sports teams — Pat...
SEEKONK, MA
WPRI 12 News

First ever Pride Parade held in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its first ever Pride Parade on Saturday. There was a big showing for what the city says will be an annual event. The parade ended at city hall, where local and state leaders pledged their commitment to making East Providence, and Rhode Island an inclusive place for […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather, Monday, June 27, 2022 – John Donnelly

A classic first weekend with heat and summer muggies has come to an end. A cold front sweeping through during the day will see to that, plus give us some showers, light rain, and maybe a thunderstorm or two if we’re lucky, or unlucky, depending on your perspective. We should see the first drops sometime around 9 am give or take an hour, and should last through 9 pm. These will be off and on showers riding a gusty southwesterly breeze, with breaks in between, so we’re not looking for a washout, but any Monday outside plans should account for some dampening. Highs peak in the mid 70’s and evening lows drop to the upper 60’s by late evening as cloud cover breaks and the air dries out.
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

You-Pick Strawberry season underway at popular Seekonk farm

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A summertime tradition in New England has officially kicked off at the Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The You-Pick strawberry event located at 90 George Street, is offered daily to customers, seven days a week. “The strawberry picking season usually starts around June 10th...
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy