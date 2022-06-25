ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

iDEALios of the Week by Rafter Eleven!

Cover picture for the articleHere’s your iDEALio of the week from Rafter Eleven: Buy 5 Balsamic Vinegars or Olive Oils, get the 6th FREE...

SignalsAZ

Verde Canyon Railroad: A Ride Through Time

Taking a ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad is a bit like time travel. As the train winds its way through a large, unspoiled swath of the Verde Canyon, there is a sense of stepping back into history. Following a section of the original rail line built in 1911, the updated and upscaled train allows guests to experience unparalleled views of some of the most beautiful scenery Arizona has to offer.
CLARKDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Celebrate 4th of July in Flagstaff with a New Laser Light Show

Experience oohs and aahs or hoots and hollers along with big laughs, giggles, and smiles as you look up to an amazing night sky on the 4th of July in Flagstaff. This new laser light show will captivate your attention replacing the standard fireworks with a stunning display of multicolored lights and lasers in sync to fun music. “The shift from traditional fireworks to a laser light show was the responsible action to take due to extreme fire risk with the dry and hot conditions in the northland. It is extremely important to have a safe celebration and be fire aware,” said Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton. “And it is also important to have a yearly celebration that we can all anticipate and rely upon, without the disappointment that comes from frequent cancellation of fireworks.”
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

iDEALios of the Week by In The Game!

Here’s your iDEALio of the week from In The Game: $1.00 round of mini golf! Offer expires 08.31.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Some Arizona cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

PHOENIX - The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic-related supply or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley’s Red, White, and Boom!

Prescott Valley’s Community Services Department is planning their annual Red, White, and Boom celebration this year in Mountain Valley Park on Monday, July 4. Guests are invited to start arriving at the park at 3:00 pm for activities and games, including an inflatable playground provided by Hero Party Rentals. The inflatable playground is FREE for all kids.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
#Olive Oils
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 27th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Smoke visible from Prescott area after lightning sparks wildfire

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A wildfire in a remote area of Mohave County sent a plume of smoke that can be seen for miles. The Steamboat Fire is burning about 19 miles east of the small community of Wikieup. It was sparked by lightning and has burned at least 300 acres of land as of Monday, according to Arizona State Forestry.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

United Way of Yavapai County Supports 6 Non-Profits

United Way of Yavapai County surprised six non-profit organizations with $1,00 checks and volunteers during their 2022 Day of Action. Day of Action is United Way’s largest volunteer event nationwide and they proudly supported Manzanita Outreach, Prescott Habitat for Humanity, Prescott Community Cupboard, Agape House, Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity. During the Day of Action, volunteers from United Way of Yavapai County worked to help complete large projects at each location.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

YCSO investigating shooting of 3 people, 1 fatally, in the Red Rock Crossing area

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting involving three people that left one man dead on the evening of Sunday, June 26. The shooting occurred in the Red Rock Crossing area, southwest of Sedona city limits, according to YCSO Public Affairs and Government Relations Director, Kristin Greene, but she was not specific about where.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lane Closures on State Route 69 at Fain Road in Prescott Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound State Route 69 at the junction with State Route 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley. The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, to 4 a.m. Wednesday,...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Local Police Keeping Residents Safe for the 4th

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department and Prescott Valley Police Department, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force, will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the celebration weekend and through the Fourth of July.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

