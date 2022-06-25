ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums open Seattle-area tourney with shutout

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

KENT, Wash. — Troy Shepard struck out nine and allowed two hits over six shutout innings, and the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen “AA” team opened play at the Josh Dickerson Memorial Tournament with a 5-0 victory over Diamond Sports Elite Black 18U on Friday at Hogan...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums take pool behind strong starting pitching

AUBURN, Wash. — AJ Currie struck out seven over four two-hit innings for Coeur d’Alene, which improved to 3-0 to win its pool at the Josh Dickerson Memorial Tournament with an 11-1 win over the Northwest Reign at Brannan Park on Saturday. Ethan Taylor, who finished with three...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Winners of the Half Ironman in Coeur d'Alene 2022 are in!

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - While day two of Hoopfest is underway in downtown Spokane, next door in Idaho, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 is highlighting the feats of a different set of athletes!. In a Half Ironman, a total of 70.3 miles is covered between a swimming course, a biking course,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene: The list grows in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE — For Justin Riele of San Francisco, Ironman Coeur d’Alene was one of those events that was high on his list to compete in. “The scenery on the bike is amazing,” Riele said. “The support from this town makes the event so much more special. There’s so much history here with this race, and I’ve been hearing about it for decades now. This is one of the first Ironman races I’ve heard of, so it was a bucket list item for me.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Auburn, WA
Sports
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
KXLY

Local hooper to play at Arizona for college ball

SPOKANE, Wash. — we see all kinds of talent levels on the basketball court at Hoopfest, some have never played, some played professionally, we ran into our old friend Mike Lucas who’s about to leave Spokane on an athletic scholarship to the University of Arizona, though his journey was a little less conventional.”
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

At Hoopfest June 28, 2022

Courtesy photo The Sting, featuring Kyal Carlson of Post Falls and three girls from the Spokane area, finished second in their fourth-grade girls bracket last weekend at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane. From left are Jemma DePell, Kyal Carlson, Paxtyn Oestreich and Whitney Jeffries.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here are your winners from IRONMAN 70.3 in Coeur d’Alene!

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — There are so many winners in the Inland Northwest this weekend, both on and off the court. With teams still competing in Hoopfest in Spokane, the winners of IRONMAN 70.3 were recently announced. IRONMAN returned to Coeur d’Alene on Sunday, as thousands of people competed in the 140-mile half triathlon that consisted of biking, swimming and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitterroot Valley#Openers#Legion#Kent#Coeur D Alene Lrb#Rbi#Dse Dickson#Ducoeur#Bucs
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Chicken-N-Mo celebrating 30 years in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chicken-N-Mo is celebrating 30 years as a restaurant in Spokane!. The restaurant is continuing to serve up a taste of the South in the Inland Northwest at 414 W. Sprague Ave. Bob and Teresa Hemphill are the duo behind the business — and they’re inviting the...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 28, 2022

FLIGHT A — Low gross: Elaine Huender. Low net: Pam White. FLIGHT B — Low gross: Debra Rezin. Low net: Dee Crossen. FLIGHT C — Low gross: Darlene Lamb. Low net: Jonnie Lewis. FLIGHT D — Low gross: Donna Seward. Low net: Abby Magnuson. June 16.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Flying toward recovery

In just the last 10 days, Birds of Prey Northwest has responded to four calls from people who found injured and suffering bald eagles. “People insist these birds of prey be saved and they turn to us,” said Jane Veltkamp, raptor biologist and owner of the nonprofit sanctuary in St. Maries. “We are becoming more well known as a state-of-the-art recovery center for birds of prey."
SAINT MARIES, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

IronKids at play

COEUR d’ALENE — Early in his half-mile IronKids race on Saturday, Beau Griffitts fell and cut his right knee. It hurt, and the 3-year-old cried. “He had a rough start,” said his dad, James Griffitts of Coeur d’Alene. But Beau bounced back. With a little help...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Former Zag Raivio proving he’s still got it

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga Bulldog standout Derek Raivio played in his first Hoopfest this past weekend, but still showed the skills that made him the 2007 WCC Co-player of the year. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Annual Chamber Osprey Cruise July 9

The 25th Annual Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber Osprey Cruise will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and community members are invited to participate. Boarding is at 8:30 a.m. at The Resort Boardwalk Marina, on the side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort nearest McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill. Departure is at 9 a.m. sharp.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Tim Kilian remembers the heat. He and his mother watched with a crowd across the street as the Desert Hotel burned 50 years ago. “Some people were near tears,” said Tim, who attended Coeur d’Alene schools and now lives in Graham, Wash. “Others acted like it was a street parade. The heat was intense.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 28 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 436 The City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Athol Ordinance No. 436, an Ordinance of the City of Athol, Kootenai County, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, entitled AJ Homes LLC -Public Right-of-Way Vacation, and providing for the lands described in Section 1 of the Ordinance to be vacated, consisting of City owned street right-of-way for Freemont Avenue, within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, providing severability, and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 436 is available at Athol City Hall, 30355 3rd St, Athol, Idaho 83801 in the office of the City Clerk. /s/Lori Yarbrough, City Clerk Legal#9001 AD#543224 June 28, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist crashes on I-90 exit ramp at Moses Lake

A 41-year-old Marysville man was seriously injured Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on an Interstate 90 exit ramp at Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Corey J. Lee was transported to Samaritan Hospital with undisclosed but serious injuries. The crash happened just...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy