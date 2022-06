A federal jury awarded $21 million to the family of a pregnant teenager who was shot and killed by police officers in 2017. Elena Mondragon, who was 16 then, was on-site when undercover police officers attempted to arrest her boyfriend on suspicion of armed robbery. She and her boyfriend were in a suspected stolen vehicle when he tried to flee the scene. He then rammed his car into a police van, injuring officers.

