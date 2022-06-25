ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Still doubt the power of phone cameras? Check out Brent Hall's stunning photos

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Phone cameras are so good these days that professional photographers often use them alongside traditional cameras. Brent Hall, owner of Light Bender Visuals, is one such photographer who sees the benefit of shooting with a phone. With a passion for adventure and the outdoors, he shoots incredible landscapes all over the world using his handset.

Although Brent has one of the best camera phones , he doesn’t shoot on it exclusively – though he will often make a point to use it alongside his other cameras. He currently uses a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which has a remarkable 108MP main camera as well as two 10MP telephoto cameras and a 40MP front wide camera (along with a 12MP ultra-wide rear camera).

With these incredible specs, he is able to shoot the Milky Way and showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico, USA, where he lives using nothing but the camera in his pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy71g_0gLm1UDs00

(Image credit: Brent Hall)

“I started realizing the power of phone photography when the Galaxy Note 8 came out. That was a first for me as a professional photographer – having multiple lenses on the phone and a pretty good Pro Mode let me really take control of creating images.”

Using your phone to take photos can really streamline the process, and there are so many good editing apps that you can do it all from your palm – there’s no need to transfer big files or convert from RAW to JPEG, which will save you time.

Some of the best photo apps such as Lightroom Mobile, Snapseed and Expert RAW will enable you to give your images a really professional finish by adjusting things like brightness, contrast, and saturation. You can even apply a color grade for that cinematic feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcNya_0gLm1UDs00

(Image credit: Brent Hall)

If you’re into photography, regardless of whether you own a camera or not, smartphones have made the art form more accessible for everyone. While some old-fashioned photographers may argue that it’s taking away from the pros, Brent is very much a supporter of people getting into photography this way.

“I think it’s amazing that smartphones are getting so innovative with their cameras, sensors and capabilities. It really helps bring out the creativity in everyone. It drastically lowers that traditional monetary barrier to entry for photography in that you don’t have to run out and buy a camera body with different lenses and computers and expensive editing software just to get started. All that stuff is in your pocket now, and it’s fantastic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTPOi_0gLm1UDs00

(Image credit: Brent Hall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqvAe_0gLm1UDs00

(Image credit: Brent Hall )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xvZ2_0gLm1UDs00

(Image credit: Brent Hall)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBGv0_0gLm1UDs00

(Image credit: Brent Hall)

Read more:

Best budget camera phones
Best iPhone for photography
Best selfie sticks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Hall
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Camera#Camera Phones#Samsung Galaxy#Smart Phone#Ios#Lightroom Mobile
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
BICYCLES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air, Apple Watch SE, monitors, and more

We have some great deals for you today, starting with the latest iPad Air model, which is now receiving an exciting discount on the Blue colored variant with LTE support. As most of you know, the 64GB storage model of Apple’s gen-5 iPad Air with LTE support starts at $749. However, this model is now priced at $720, which is already getting you $29 savings from its original starting price tag. To make things even more interesting, we see that this product will also get extra $70 savings at checkout, meaning that you will be able to score $99 savings and take home your new iPad Air with cellular connectivity for $650.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

These vibrant eyeliners add the perfect touch of color to my hooded eyes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Having what some people call “hooded eyes”—that is, a deep fold between my eyelid and eyebrow—has proven to be the ultimate challenge when getting my eye makeup to show. But thankfully, I have found ways to let my hard work shine through, like brushing my eyeshadow above my deep-set crease—a tip I learned from beauty TikToker Nikki de Jager (better known as @nikkietutorials)—and by coloring in my inner fold with bright eyeliners. When I heard the news of M.A.C. Cosmetics launching its Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, I decided to see if they could enhance my eye makeup looks.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
yankodesign.com

Lodge wireless landscape speakers deliver concert-like sound, live outdoors with ease and are powered by the sun

Many outdoor speakers today come in a portable form, which can be beneficial when you find yourself on the go. The downside with many of these speakers is that their smaller size results in small-ish sound and you constantly worry that the charge will run out at the most inconvenient moment or just when the action is starting to heat up. Whether it’s for a backyard party, a relaxing picnic, or outdoor activities like boating and camping, what you need is an awesome sounding, weather-proof, always-powered speaker for your music. And that’s exactly what you get with the Lodge wireless landscape speaker.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The best Samsung phones in 2022

To many casual smartphone users in the US, Android means Samsung; the company positively dominates the market here. While we might wish for more competition, it's hard to say Samsung hasn't earned its reputation. It makes many of the best smartphones you can buy today and across a wide range of prices.
NFL
Phone Arena

Amazon and Samsung are offering another pair of incredible Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

Released around 10 months ago as the crowning achievement of Samsung's trend-setting foldable engineering, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 powerhouse got an absolutely fitting $1,800 starting price. Of course, that was a little hard to swallow for some people, who might be happy to hear the Z Fold 4 is expected to cost significantly less when it makes its commercial debut at some point in August.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Insta360 partners with Leica on new 360-degree camera

In a nutshell: Insta360 is taking 360-degree capture to the next level with its latest camera. The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition features a pair of 1-inch CMOS sensors, allowing the handheld camera to capture 6K 360-degree video and 21-megapixel 360-degree still photos. It utilizes twin 6.52mm (35mm equivalent focal length) lenses with an f/2.2 aperture and employs a six-axis gyroscope for integrated stabilization without the need for a standalone gimbal.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy