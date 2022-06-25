ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Local talent represented on 2022 Steamers

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

EDENTON — In years past, the average Edenton Steamer could come from anywhere and would be a totally new face to fans who attended the summer games at Historic Hicks Field.

That’s ultimately still the case for many players, but now with the Steamers in the more localized Premier Collegiate League as opposed to the Coastal Plain League, the players and coaches are becoming more localized as well.

In 2022, familiar faces from John A. Holmes, Currituck, Perquimans and Northeastern high schools are represented with the Steamers.

At the top is head coach Justin Hill, who has been Currituck’s head coach in the spring for more than a decade. One of his assistants is Delton Stallings, who just finished his first season as Northeastern’s head coach.

Four of the players have played high school ball in the Daily Advance’s coverage area too: John A. Holmes alumni Chris Morris and Davis Halstead, Currituck alumnus Cole Bates and recent Perquimans graduate Tanner Thach.

“That’s obviously a cool thing,” Hill said. “You want to pack the park with local kids if you can. We certainly have enough talent in this area.”

Hill, who outside of Bates has had a history of being adversaries with everyone else, has also had the opportunity to coach them at one point before.

Including Manteo’s Michael Allen, Gates’ Gage Riddick and Bertie’s Alden Cottle, who are also Steamers this year, Hill noted he’s had a chance to coach them all at the State Games in prior years trying to help them get exposure for college recruiting.

Hill also joked about the issues that could arise with Stallings, a Northeastern Coastal Conference rival coach in the spring, as one of his assistants.

“We try to disguise just something as simple as our signs,” Hill said. “I don’t want to go to Currituck next year and do the same thing and he’s like, ‘Oh, I know what we do here, I know what that means,’” Hill said. “But no, he’s been great. The knowledge of the game is certainly there. We’re having fun.”

One player already pretty familiar with the tendencies of Hill is Bates.

The second-year Edenton pitcher played for Hill at Currituck until he graduated in 2019.

Hill pointed out how Bates is a physically different person than he was as a high school senior and that his mentality as a pitcher has changed now that he’s more of a back end of the bullpen reliever at UNC-Asheville than he was as a starter at Delaware State.

“It’s been really fun having him again,” Hill said.

Bates acknowledged the same and mentioned that he likes getting to play on Historic Hicks Field again, noting it was his favorite field to play on in high school when Currituck traveled to John A. Holmes.

For Morris and Halstead, both former Aces feel like nothing has changed except the logo on the jersey.

“I feel like it’s the same old,” Halstead said. “A whole lot bigger crowd though. I like the energy, I like the Steamer energy. But mostly I know the field like the back of my hand. Been playing on it a lot. It just kind of feels like another day here, but in another uniform I guess.”

Halstead didn’t have to wait long to return to action on Historic Hicks Field as he played his last high school game on it in May.

Hill acknowledged that he jokes with Halstead about Currituck’s road game on the field this spring when Halstead just about single-handedly led a comeback against Hill’s Knights after the Aces trailed 6-0.

In that game, Halstead, who will be a freshman on Mount Olive’s team next spring, had a three-run double down to the team’s final strike to tie the game 6-6 and also hit a walk-off double two innings later.

Morris graduated from John A. Holmes in 2021 and just wrapped up his freshman season at Pitt Community College.

It’s a homecoming for him as well getting to play on the same field he called home in high school and playing with his former teammate in Halstead, who he called “a little brother.”

“I have my family here which is always important to me,” Morris said. “It’s always cool to look out and see my grandparents’ faces in the crowd and see them cheering me on.”

Thach, an incoming freshman at UNC-Wilmington, said he used to come to one or two Steamers games every summer growing up.

The two-time state championship most valuable player for Perquimans has had it come full-circle.

“Always just looking up to those guys knowing that one day I wanted to be a college athlete and, one day, I wanted to hopefully be a Steamer and it has come true,” Thach said. “It’s been really awesome.”

Thach noted that despite all the games the group has played against each other in the past, they’ve all been friends for a while.

Each of the four players shared a similar sentiment of enjoying being in the same dugout with each other this time.

“We all go to different colleges, but we still follow each other and watch each other’s games,” Bates said. “There’s a certain camaraderie there and it’s kind of nice just to be on the same side with them as opposed to the other side.”

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

