Introducing a Diva—Brenda King Murphy! She’s stylish, loving and a consummate professional; always doing something for somebody! Dallas’ own Brenda King Murphy attended Franklin D. Roosevelt High School. When she walks into a room she turns heads! Brenda is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and community servant leader. A life member of the National Council of Negro Women, Brenda holds leadership organizations in several organizations, including Top Ladies of Distinction. She has received numerous awards for her service and leadership.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO