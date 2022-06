A psychologist by trade, Dallas native Dr. Myrna Dartson studied educational psychology and Counseling Psychology at Texas A&M University after receiving her undergraduate degree in psychology at Xavier University of Louisiana. Dr. Dartson was an adjunct professor at Paul Quinn College. She specializes in individual and family therapy and psychological testing (IQ, forensic, pain management). Dr. Dartson is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Knights of Peter Claver, Ladies Auxiliary. She is also a classically trained pianist and vocalist.

