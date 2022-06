More than 100 people, including many women, have been murdered in a Syria’s al-Hawl detention camp in 18 months, according to the UN. The camp is becoming increasingly unsafe and child detainees are being condemned to a life with no future, said Imran Riza, the UN resident coordinator in Syria, who called on countries repatriate their citizens from the sprawling facility.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO