Coeur D'alene, ID

Ready for race day

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d'ALENE — "Oh, that's cold." With that comment, Kayla Bowker stood on the final step at Independence Point and paused before going for a 30-minute swim in Lake Coeur d'Alene on a sunny Friday morning. The 58-degree water, though, is the last of her worries before she...

cdapress.com

City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Chicken-N-Mo celebrating 30 years in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chicken-N-Mo is celebrating 30 years as a restaurant in Spokane!. The restaurant is continuing to serve up a taste of the South in the Inland Northwest at 414 W. Sprague Ave. Bob and Teresa Hemphill are the duo behind the business — and they’re inviting the...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 28, 2022

FLIGHT A — Low gross: Elaine Huender. Low net: Pam White. FLIGHT B — Low gross: Debra Rezin. Low net: Dee Crossen. FLIGHT C — Low gross: Darlene Lamb. Low net: Jonnie Lewis. FLIGHT D — Low gross: Donna Seward. Low net: Abby Magnuson. June 16.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Flying toward recovery

In just the last 10 days, Birds of Prey Northwest has responded to four calls from people who found injured and suffering bald eagles. “People insist these birds of prey be saved and they turn to us,” said Jane Veltkamp, raptor biologist and owner of the nonprofit sanctuary in St. Maries. “We are becoming more well known as a state-of-the-art recovery center for birds of prey."
SAINT MARIES, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Annual Chamber Osprey Cruise July 9

The 25th Annual Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber Osprey Cruise will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and community members are invited to participate. Boarding is at 8:30 a.m. at The Resort Boardwalk Marina, on the side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort nearest McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill. Departure is at 9 a.m. sharp.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

At Hoopfest June 28, 2022

Courtesy photo The Sting, featuring Kyal Carlson of Post Falls and three girls from the Spokane area, finished second in their fourth-grade girls bracket last weekend at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane. From left are Jemma DePell, Kyal Carlson, Paxtyn Oestreich and Whitney Jeffries.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Attention Hoopfest champions

If your local team won its bracket at the Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament last weekend in downtown Spokane, we'd like to hear from you. Send us a team photo (attached, as a .jpg) to sports@cdapress.com. Include your team's name, your town, the type of bracket you won (men's, women's, coed, etc.), and list the names of the players in the photo, from left to right.
SPOKANE, WA
