The Ukrainian army's astute use of drones has been a cornerstone of its defence against the powerful Russian invader, but experts say their role is beginning to fade as heavy artillery takes over. Michael O'Hanlon, an analyst with the Brookings Institution, a Washington DC-based think tank, cautioned that "drones are important but lack tactical intelligence" and their role in the defence of Kyiv may have been overestimated compared to that of anti-tank missiles like the Javelin.

MILITARY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO