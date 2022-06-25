ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Good luck at Hoopfest

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

If your team wins its bracket at the Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament this weekend in downtown Spokane,...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Attention Hoopfest champions

If your local team won its bracket at the Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament last weekend in downtown Spokane, we'd like to hear from you. Send us a team photo (attached, as a .jpg) to sports@cdapress.com. Include your team's name, your town, the type of bracket you won (men's, women's, coed, etc.), and list the names of the players in the photo, from left to right.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

At Hoopfest June 28, 2022

Courtesy photo The Sting, featuring Kyal Carlson of Post Falls and three girls from the Spokane area, finished second in their fourth-grade girls bracket last weekend at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane. From left are Jemma DePell, Kyal Carlson, Paxtyn Oestreich and Whitney Jeffries.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here are your winners from IRONMAN 70.3 in Coeur d’Alene!

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — There are so many winners in the Inland Northwest this weekend, both on and off the court. With teams still competing in Hoopfest in Spokane, the winners of IRONMAN 70.3 were recently announced. IRONMAN returned to Coeur d’Alene on Sunday, as thousands of people competed in the 140-mile half triathlon that consisted of biking, swimming and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

PB and J's are making waves at Hoopfest!

It's not the sandwich winning the Hoopfest crowds, but a team of tenacious youngsters winning their match! The PB and J's⁠—short for Paige, Brielle, Jacks, and Jacob⁠—were excited to take their match 4 to 2. But they're more excited to be out on the courts, having a blast!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Send us your highlights from Day 2 of Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Day 2 of Hoopfest is officially here!. People from across the country traveled to Spokane to compete in the biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. This is the first time Hoopfest has taken place since 2019. Everyone came out to support the return of Hoopfest....
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 28, 2022

FLIGHT A — Low gross: Elaine Huender. Low net: Pam White. FLIGHT B — Low gross: Debra Rezin. Low net: Dee Crossen. FLIGHT C — Low gross: Darlene Lamb. Low net: Jonnie Lewis. FLIGHT D — Low gross: Donna Seward. Low net: Abby Magnuson. June 16.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Breakout star of Hoopfest 2022 is Charlie the Duck

SPOKANE, Wash.- The breakout star of Hoopfest 2022 wasn’t an elite player. It was Charlie the Duck. KHQ’s Bradley Warren introduces us to Charlie, and his human friend Emma. FOX28 Spokane©
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Chicken-N-Mo celebrating 30 years in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chicken-N-Mo is celebrating 30 years as a restaurant in Spokane!. The restaurant is continuing to serve up a taste of the South in the Inland Northwest at 414 W. Sprague Ave. Bob and Teresa Hemphill are the duo behind the business — and they’re inviting the...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Flying toward recovery

In just the last 10 days, Birds of Prey Northwest has responded to four calls from people who found injured and suffering bald eagles. “People insist these birds of prey be saved and they turn to us,” said Jane Veltkamp, raptor biologist and owner of the nonprofit sanctuary in St. Maries. “We are becoming more well known as a state-of-the-art recovery center for birds of prey."
SAINT MARIES, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Annual Chamber Osprey Cruise July 9

The 25th Annual Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber Osprey Cruise will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and community members are invited to participate. Boarding is at 8:30 a.m. at The Resort Boardwalk Marina, on the side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort nearest McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill. Departure is at 9 a.m. sharp.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcement

Martha Andrews who resides at Ivy Court Skilled Nursing Facility celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends and family on June 8, 2022. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department dropped by to make the day extra special. Martha...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Colleen Frances Brigid (Garvey) Chase, 97

Colleen Frances Brigid (Garvey) Chase, a 97-year resident of Coeur d'Alene, passed on June 19, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1925, the fourth of 10 children born to William Joseph Garvey and Laura Emmaline (Secaur) Garvey. Colleen was raised as the oldest girl and was responsible for helping with her younger siblings. She was very proud of their Irish Catholic family and heritage.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 28 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 436 The City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Athol Ordinance No. 436, an Ordinance of the City of Athol, Kootenai County, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, entitled AJ Homes LLC -Public Right-of-Way Vacation, and providing for the lands described in Section 1 of the Ordinance to be vacated, consisting of City owned street right-of-way for Freemont Avenue, within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, providing severability, and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 436 is available at Athol City Hall, 30355 3rd St, Athol, Idaho 83801 in the office of the City Clerk. /s/Lori Yarbrough, City Clerk Legal#9001 AD#543224 June 28, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

