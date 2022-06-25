Good luck at Hoopfest

If your local team won its bracket at the Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament last weekend in downtown Spokane, we'd like to hear from you. Send us a team photo (attached, as a .jpg) to sports@cdapress.com. Include your team's name, your town, the type of bracket you won (men's, women's, coed, etc.), and list the names of the players in the photo, from left to right.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO