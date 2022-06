The start of regular production (SORP) for the 2023 GMC Savana at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri is scheduled for later this summer, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 GMC Savana is set to begin rolling off the assembly line at the GM Wentzville plant on August 15th, 2022. It’s currently not clear when production of the current 2022 model year GM Savana, as well as the closely related 2022 Chevy Express, will wind down at the facility. It’s worth noting that while production of the GMC Savana Cargo, Passenger and Cutaway models takes place at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri, the Savana Cutaway model is produced by Navistar at a separate facility in Springfield, Ohio.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO