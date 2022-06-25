ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Elizabeth Ann Fritzell, 73

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Ann Fritzell passed away June 18, 2022. She was born June 20, 1948, in New Haven, Connecticut to Carl Oscar Fritzell and Madeleine (Hotchkiss) Fritzell. Beth graduated high school in Westbrook, Conn., and from there the family moved to California, where she attended college. Both of her sons, Shawn and...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 28 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 436 The City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Athol Ordinance No. 436, an Ordinance of the City of Athol, Kootenai County, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, entitled AJ Homes LLC -Public Right-of-Way Vacation, and providing for the lands described in Section 1 of the Ordinance to be vacated, consisting of City owned street right-of-way for Freemont Avenue, within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, providing severability, and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 436 is available at Athol City Hall, 30355 3rd St, Athol, Idaho 83801 in the office of the City Clerk. /s/Lori Yarbrough, City Clerk Legal#9001 AD#543224 June 28, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mary Susan Bang, 79

Mary Susan Bang, 79, passed away June 18, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Mary was born on May 15, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Elmer and Adelaide Raabe. She was the baby sister to an older sister, Anita, and older brother and best friend, Bruce. She graduated...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Annual Chamber Osprey Cruise July 9

The 25th Annual Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber Osprey Cruise will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and community members are invited to participate. Boarding is at 8:30 a.m. at The Resort Boardwalk Marina, on the side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort nearest McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill. Departure is at 9 a.m. sharp.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Martin Thomas McNamara

In loving memory of our father, Martin Thomas McNamara, who passed away on June 4, 2022, joining his parents, Thomas & Margret McNamara, and brother, Vince McNamara, in heaven. Marty was the devoted husband of Sandy and loving father of Brad and Kim. He leaves behind his four sisters, two...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Service above self'

Bob Burton and Jody Azevedo were named the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club’s Rotarians of the Year on Friday during the club’s weekly meeting at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tom Cronin and John Young were recognized as the club’s Volunteers of the Year. The selection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Winners of the Half Ironman in Coeur d'Alene 2022 are in!

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - While day two of Hoopfest is underway in downtown Spokane, next door in Idaho, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 is highlighting the feats of a different set of athletes!. In a Half Ironman, a total of 70.3 miles is covered between a swimming course, a biking course,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 28, 2022

FLIGHT A — Low gross: Elaine Huender. Low net: Pam White. FLIGHT B — Low gross: Debra Rezin. Low net: Dee Crossen. FLIGHT C — Low gross: Darlene Lamb. Low net: Jonnie Lewis. FLIGHT D — Low gross: Donna Seward. Low net: Abby Magnuson. June 16.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

'It looked ridiculous': alleged miscommunication with power company leads to disfiguration of Spokane County couple's mature trees

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — We all love a good home or landscaping makeover, but the property owner tied to this one says it's created an eyesore he never wanted. He says what he thought would be a routine trimming of branches at the hands of a local power company instead resulted in disfiguration of three beloved trees.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

At Hoopfest June 28, 2022

Courtesy photo The Sting, featuring Kyal Carlson of Post Falls and three girls from the Spokane area, finished second in their fourth-grade girls bracket last weekend at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane. From left are Jemma DePell, Kyal Carlson, Paxtyn Oestreich and Whitney Jeffries.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY

Local hooper to play at Arizona for college ball

SPOKANE, Wash. — we see all kinds of talent levels on the basketball court at Hoopfest, some have never played, some played professionally, we ran into our old friend Mike Lucas who’s about to leave Spokane on an athletic scholarship to the University of Arizona, though his journey was a little less conventional.”
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Summer sales — Midtown Coeur d’Alene

It might be because of the interest rates. It might be because of the inventory. It might even be because of “Top Gun: Maverick.”. OK, home prices in North Idaho have nothing to do with a smash-hit Tom Cruise blockbuster. The other things, however, factor into the area’s recent rush on price reductions.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man gets probation for deadly crash

COEUR d’ALENE — A man who caused a crash that killed his wife last year received probation. The affected family says the sentence will help them heal after a tragic loss. Michael L. Holiman, 71, of Harrison, pleaded guilty in March to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge...
HARRISON, ID

