ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Mary Susan Bang, 79

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Susan Bang, 79, passed away June 18, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Mary was born on May 15, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., to Elmer and Adelaide Raabe. She was the baby sister to an older sister, Anita, and older brother and best friend, Bruce. She...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Elizabeth Ann Fritzell, 73

Elizabeth Ann Fritzell passed away June 18, 2022. She was born June 20, 1948, in New Haven, Connecticut to Carl Oscar Fritzell and Madeleine (Hotchkiss) Fritzell. Beth graduated high school in Westbrook, Conn., and from there the family moved to California, where she attended college. Both of her sons, Shawn and Justin, were born in California, and in 1981 they moved to Idaho, where Beth was a closer at Kootenai Title for many years. She was office manager for her son’s company, Steel Structures America, Inc., until she retired. Beth loved tending to her roses and watching the birds flock to the feeders. Beth was a member of the Coeur d’Alene Chorus of Sweet Adelines, International for many years, singing bass. She especially loved singing Christmas carols at The Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots June 28, 2022

FLIGHT A — Low gross: Elaine Huender. Low net: Pam White. FLIGHT B — Low gross: Debra Rezin. Low net: Dee Crossen. FLIGHT C — Low gross: Darlene Lamb. Low net: Jonnie Lewis. FLIGHT D — Low gross: Donna Seward. Low net: Abby Magnuson. June 16.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 28 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 436 The City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Athol Ordinance No. 436, an Ordinance of the City of Athol, Kootenai County, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, entitled AJ Homes LLC -Public Right-of-Way Vacation, and providing for the lands described in Section 1 of the Ordinance to be vacated, consisting of City owned street right-of-way for Freemont Avenue, within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, providing severability, and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 436 is available at Athol City Hall, 30355 3rd St, Athol, Idaho 83801 in the office of the City Clerk. /s/Lori Yarbrough, City Clerk Legal#9001 AD#543224 June 28, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

IronKids at play

COEUR d’ALENE — Early in his half-mile IronKids race on Saturday, Beau Griffitts fell and cut his right knee. It hurt, and the 3-year-old cried. “He had a rough start,” said his dad, James Griffitts of Coeur d’Alene. But Beau bounced back. With a little help...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur D'alene, ID
Obituaries
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Hayden, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcement

Martha Andrews who resides at Ivy Court Skilled Nursing Facility celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends and family on June 8, 2022. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Department dropped by to make the day extra special. Martha...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene: The list grows in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE — For Justin Riele of San Francisco, Ironman Coeur d’Alene was one of those events that was high on his list to compete in. “The scenery on the bike is amazing,” Riele said. “The support from this town makes the event so much more special. There’s so much history here with this race, and I’ve been hearing about it for decades now. This is one of the first Ironman races I’ve heard of, so it was a bucket list item for me.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Annual Chamber Osprey Cruise July 9

The 25th Annual Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber Osprey Cruise will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and community members are invited to participate. Boarding is at 8:30 a.m. at The Resort Boardwalk Marina, on the side of The Coeur d’Alene Resort nearest McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill. Departure is at 9 a.m. sharp.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Flying toward recovery

In just the last 10 days, Birds of Prey Northwest has responded to four calls from people who found injured and suffering bald eagles. “People insist these birds of prey be saved and they turn to us,” said Jane Veltkamp, raptor biologist and owner of the nonprofit sanctuary in St. Maries. “We are becoming more well known as a state-of-the-art recovery center for birds of prey."
SAINT MARIES, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Coeur#Kootenai Health#Bradley University#Human Resources
Coeur d'Alene Press

At Hoopfest June 28, 2022

Courtesy photo The Sting, featuring Kyal Carlson of Post Falls and three girls from the Spokane area, finished second in their fourth-grade girls bracket last weekend at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane. From left are Jemma DePell, Kyal Carlson, Paxtyn Oestreich and Whitney Jeffries.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Service above self'

Bob Burton and Jody Azevedo were named the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club’s Rotarians of the Year on Friday during the club’s weekly meeting at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tom Cronin and John Young were recognized as the club’s Volunteers of the Year. The selection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Coeur d'Alene Press

City may hike event fees

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene may raise its special-event fees. Councilman Dan Gookin said some events are “having an impact on the city far greater than what our event fees are currently charging.”. His primary concern is the impact on public safety, he said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man gets probation for deadly crash

COEUR d’ALENE — A man who caused a crash that killed his wife last year received probation. The affected family says the sentence will help them heal after a tragic loss. Michael L. Holiman, 71, of Harrison, pleaded guilty in March to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge...
HARRISON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

WALLET: Still good people out there

Thank you to the person who found my wallet in the parking lot at Yoke’s Market in Post Falls on June 18. I cannot begin to thank you for turning my wallet in. You are honest and kind — and you are most appreciated. You have shown me...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Summer sales — Midtown Coeur d’Alene

It might be because of the interest rates. It might be because of the inventory. It might even be because of “Top Gun: Maverick.”. OK, home prices in North Idaho have nothing to do with a smash-hit Tom Cruise blockbuster. The other things, however, factor into the area’s recent rush on price reductions.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community Thanks

EVENT: Seniors visited by ‘Silver Angelic’ Cruisers. Silver Angels for the Elderly (SAFE) rolled out their 4th annual Classic Car Poker Run, Car Show and Party on Saturday, May 21 at Hayden Eagles Lodge. This special fundraiser featured 27 classic cars. The jazzy cars paraded by seven facilities where the drivers picked up their cards: Bestland Senior Living, Brookdale Assisted Living, Ivy Court Rehab, North Star Retirement Community, The Lodge at Bristol Heights, Wellspring Assisted Living and Prairie Run Senior Apts. The residents were thrilled to feel the roar of cars from their bygone days, bringing back so many fond memories.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Allert named Military Honoree of the Year

COEUR d’ALENE — Lew Allert, a Vietnam veteran and active volunteer, has been named the 2022 Numerica Military Honoree of the Year. Over the past 30 years, Allert has spent more than 6,000 hours volunteering and supporting veterans in the Coeur d’Alene community. Allert will be honored...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Attention Hoopfest champions

If your local team won its bracket at the Hoopfest 3-on-3 basketball tournament last weekend in downtown Spokane, we'd like to hear from you. Send us a team photo (attached, as a .jpg) to sports@cdapress.com. Include your team's name, your town, the type of bracket you won (men's, women's, coed, etc.), and list the names of the players in the photo, from left to right.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Editorial: Dishonor belongs to writer, not mayor

Nowhere in the electoral contract between the citizens of Coeur d’Alene and Mayor Jim Hammond is there a clause covering what follows. At the end of this opinion piece, we’ll share with you, unedited, one of many messages the mayor and other city officials received after the June 11 arrest of 31 potential terrorists.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy