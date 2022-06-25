Mary Susan Bang, 79

Elizabeth Ann Fritzell passed away June 18, 2022. She was born June 20, 1948, in New Haven, Connecticut to Carl Oscar Fritzell and Madeleine (Hotchkiss) Fritzell. Beth graduated high school in Westbrook, Conn., and from there the family moved to California, where she attended college. Both of her sons, Shawn and Justin, were born in California, and in 1981 they moved to Idaho, where Beth was a closer at Kootenai Title for many years. She was office manager for her son’s company, Steel Structures America, Inc., until she retired. Beth loved tending to her roses and watching the birds flock to the feeders. Beth was a member of the Coeur d’Alene Chorus of Sweet Adelines, International for many years, singing bass. She especially loved singing Christmas carols at The Resort.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO