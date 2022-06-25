ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, OR

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Ranching, lumber community along Silvies River

By Steve Lent
 3 days ago
Although Seneca was once a thriving lumber town, it is still a robust community

Seneca, Oregon is located along Highway 395 between Burns and Canyon City, Oregon. The site around the little community was originally homesteaded in the early 1880s, with ranching the primary economic driver. A post office was established at the site on Sept. 17, 1895, and the first postmaster was Minnie Southworth. The postal authorities wanted a short name, so Mrs. Southworth chose to name it for Judge Seneca Smith of Portland. Judge Smith was her brother-in-law.

Seneca Smith was born in Indiana on Aug. 18, 1844. He came to Portland, Oregon to practice law in 1847. He was selected to fill a term for a retiring circuit court judge in 1884. He married Margaret Gilliland, but she died a few years later. He then married Susan Southworth in 1891. He died on Dec. 28, 1914 and is buried in Riverview Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

The town slowly grew until 1929, when the Edward Hines Lumber Company of Burns extended the Oregon and Northwest rail line from Burns to Seneca. Logging operations began, and large-scale log shipments went from the Seneca area to the mill in Burns. The community was primarily Hines employees, but the town was developed by Seneca Development Company, headed by Edward Barnes. The company was brought from the south to the site by the Hines Lumber Co. Technically, Seneca was not a company town as employees had to buy their homes from the development company. A lodge was also built to house visiting lumber dignitaries

The lumber company built a planing mill in Seneca and some railroad shops. Several years later, the lumber company switched to hauling logs by trucks as it became more economical. The population grew to 275 by 1940. The town was incorporated in 1970, near the time that the lumber industry began to decline. A school was built by the lumber company in 1932 to serve its employees. Hines Lumber Company ceased logging and shipping from Seneca in 1984, and the rail line was eventually removed.

Seneca again became a ranching-oriented community with recreational activities. The population is now estimated at 250. Although it was once a thriving lumber town, it is still a robust community.

Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME: 1912 - Smallpox outbreak in Burns raises local concern

1997: Self-labeled hippies make plans to hold a massive Rainbow Family gathering on the Ochoco National Forest, with 25,000 people estimated to arrive 110 years ago June 13, 1912 The few cases of smallpox that were developed in Burns were so completely isolated and special care taken that no new cases have developed, and this city is now entirely free from the disease. It has caused some uneasiness upon the part of some, but there is no longer any danger. The reports that have gone out respecting the disease has hurt Burns to some extent in a business way, as...
BURNS, OR
Central Oregonian

The future of the High Desert Christian Academy and Crook County Christian School

High Desert Christian Academy has moved from their leased building, but plan to move forward in a future location, while the Crook County Christian School will begin enrollment in the old location in the fall.This article is the first in a two-part series on transition of HDCA and CCCS A wall plaque that reads, "This is the school that God built" was recently taken off the wall of the office at High Desert Christian Academy and put in a box with other belongings and furnishings of the school. The school staff, parents, community members and students packed up the...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Camp CurreyEarly Military Encampment on Silver Creek

Camp named for Colonel George Currey, an officer in 1st Oregon Volunteer InfantryThe site of Camp Currey was located at the northern edge of Silver Creek Valley near present Suntex. It was about eight miles northwest of present Riley, Oregon. During the Civil War, volunteers of the 4th California Infantry, 1st Washington Territorial Infantry, 1st Oregon Infantry and the 14th U.S. Infantry were deployed to the Harney Basin to protect settlers and wagon routes through the region from raids by marauding Native Americans. A temporary camp was established near upper Silver Creek and occupied by the volunteer military companies. The...
RILEY, OR
Portland Tribune

Read off the beaten path this summer at the Crook County Library

Each year, we work within a general theme for the Summer Reading Program, and this year's is 'Read Beyond the Beaten Path.'. It's June at the library, which means staff have been busy getting ready for our annual Summer Reading Program. We are excited for a return to "business as normal" in 2022, with our fun reading challenges and a full slate of engaging special events for all ages.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

