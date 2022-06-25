MLB roundup: Padres’ Austin Nola drives in winning run off brother Aaron

Austin Nola singled off brother Aaron Nola in the sixth inning Friday night to drive home the game’s only run and lead the San Diego Padres to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Eric Hosmer set up the situation with a one-out double off the Phillies’ starting pitcher.

San Diego’s MacKenzie Gore and three relievers shut out the Phillies on five hits to even the series at 1-1. Nabil Crismatt (4-0) worked two scoreless innings for the win, and Taylor Rogers pitched into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his 22nd save.

Aaron Nola (4-5) allowed the one run on seven hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Mets 5, Marlins 3

Francisco Lindor drove in four runs with a solo homer and a bases-loaded double, leading New York to a win over host Miami.

The first-place Mets, who snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 21-5 after a loss. They have not lost three straight this year. Taijuan Walker (6-2) earned the win, allowing eight hits, two walks and three runs in six-plus innings. Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (7-3), who entered the game ranked second in the majors with a 1.72 ERA, allowed six hits, no walks, five runs, four earned, in seven innings, driving his ERA up to 1.95.

Cardinals 3, Cubs 0

Kyle Hendricks continued his domination of St. Louis by throwing 7 1/3 shutout innings to lead visiting Chicago to a victory.

Hendricks (3-6) entered the game with a 12-3 record with 2.82 ERA in 24 career outings against the Cardinals. This time he held them to five hits and a walk as the Cubs won for just the fourth time since June 4. Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer to produce all the offense the Cubs needed.

Losing pitcher Andre Pallante (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings as the Cardinals lost for the sixth time in their last nine games.

Tigers 5, Diamondbacks 1

Javier Baez continued his hot streak by belting a grand slam to lead Detroit to a victory over Arizona at Phoenix.

Robbie Grossman hit a run-scoring double and Jeimer Candelario had two hits for Detroit, which snapped a three-game slide and won for just the third time in its past 12 games.

Arizona lost its fourth straight game and fifth in its past six contests. The Diamondbacks had three hits, all singles.

Royals 3, A’s 1

Edward Olivares hit two home runs in his return from the injured list as Kansas City defeated visiting Oakland in the first game of a three-game series.

Olivares had not played a game in the majors since May 8. Zack Greinke (1-4) earned his first win of the season. He allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four. Greinke improved to 12-3 all-time against the A’s.

Cole Irvin (2-5) took his second straight loss against the Royals. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Astros 3, Yankees 1

Justin Verlander pitched seven effective innings and Houston ended New York’s home winning streak at 15 games.

Verlander (9-3) allowed Giancarlo Stanton’s solo homer in the sixth inning among four hits. He struck out three, issued one walk and became the 64th pitcher to reach 235 career victories.

Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer for Houston. New York’s Luis Severino (4-2) held the Astros hitless into the fourth inning and allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. Severino struck out seven, walked two and threw 95 pitches.

Dodgers 4, Braves 1

Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner and starting pitcher Julio Urias continued their mastery of Atlanta by leading the Dodgers to a win in the opening game of a three-game series.

Turner went 3-for-5 with his 10th home run, scored two runs and drove in one run to pace the offense. It marked the second straight three-hit game for Turner. In 96 career games against Atlanta, Turner is hitting .319 (128-for-401) with 17 homers, 50 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

The losing pitcher was Ian Anderson (6-4), who had won his last three decisions. Anderson was knocked out after failing to retire a batter and loading the bases in the fifth inning. He allowed four runs on six hits, four walks and six strikeouts in four-plus innings. It was a disappointing effort for Anderson after he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start.

Rays 4, Pirates 3 (10 innings)

Pinch hitter Harold Ramirez grounded a walk-off single in the 10th inning to lead Tampa Bay past Pittsburgh in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Placed on second base in the bottom of the 10th, Vidal Brujan stole third base with one out. Ramirez came off the bench and drove an 0-1 pitch from Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) through the Pirates’ drawn-in infield for his third career walk-off RBI.

In the top of the inning, Pittsburgh wasted a promising first-and-third, no-out situation against Jason Adam (1-2), who sandwiched two strikeouts around a foul out to keep it 3-3.

Red Sox 6, Guardians 3

Christian Arroyo homered and drove in three runs to power Boston to their fifth consecutive victory over host Cleveland.

Arroyo’s fourth home run of the season, a towering 405-foot blast to right center, broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh off reliever Bryan Shaw (3-1).

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (8-5) pitched seven solid innings and stymied the Guardians’ offense despite allowing a season-high nine hits. He surrendered two runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

Mariners 4, Angels 3

Seattle got three hits apiece from Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez and a clutch performance by the bullpen in a win over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

The Mariners scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings and made it stand up, thanks to four scoreless innings by the bullpen, including 1 2/3 by Andres Munoz. Starter Chris Flexen (3-8) threw five innings of three-run ball, and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Mike Trout hit his 22nd homer for the Angels. Michael Lorenzen (6-5) lasted just three innings, giving up two runs.

Orioles 4, White Sox 1

Five Baltimore pitchers combined to limit host Chicago to just one hit on the way to victory.

In the top of the first inning, Cedric Mullins scored on a wild pitch for the Orioles, who collected their season high-tying third win in a row and sixth in their last eight games. Baltimore also won three straight games from May 8-10.

Jake Burger recorded the lone hit for Chicago with an RBI double in the second inning. Michael Kopech (2-4) permitted three runs on as many hits and issued four walks to take the loss for the White Sox.

Nationals 2, Rangers 1

Josh Bell’s single to center, his third hit of the night, scored Juan Soto from second base in the eighth inning to lift Washington over Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Bell also had a triple, double and a run. The Rangers didn’t go quietly in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with one out. But Tanner Rainey retired Marcus Semien on a pop out to third base Corey Seager on a fly ball to center field.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-1) was credited with the win, and Rainey recorded his ninth save. The Nationals pulled ahead in the eighth inning on Soto’s double off Dennis Santana (3-3), bringing up the hot-hitting Bell, who has at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. Bell’s run-scoring single gives him 45 RBIs.

Blue Jays 9, Brewers 4

Alejandro Kirk had four hits and Alek Manoah surrendered two runs across 6 2/3 innings as Toronto defeated Milwaukee to begin the back half of its six-game road trip.

Kirk went deep and scored twice and has now posted back-to-back multi-hit games while going 7-for-14 (.500) on the road trip. Manoah (9-2) scattered five hits, walked three and fanned six to pick up his fifth win across his last seven outings.

Toronto broke things open early, striking for five runs in the second inning. The Blue Jays rifled off six consecutive hits to begin the frame, which included Matt Chapman’s three-run double. Brewers starter Adrian Houser (4-8) allowed five runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three in six innings.

Rockies 1, Twins 0

German Marquez allowed three hits over 7 2/3 sharp innings and Connor Joe had two hits and scored the game’s lone run as Colorado snapped a three-game losing streak by edging Minnesota in Minneapolis.

It was the third win in the past four starts for Marquez (4-5), who walked five and struck out two. He got 12 groundball outs and got the Twins, who lost for the fifth time in seven games, to hit into three double plays. Daniel Bard took over for Marquez and pitched 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief to pick up his 15th save.

Dylan Bundy (4-4), who needed just 18 pitches to register his first seven outs, was the hard-luck loser. He allowed one run on four hits over six innings while walking two and striking out two.

Reds 4, Giants 2

Rookie Graham Ashcraft limited San Francisco to two runs in a season-high eight innings, leading visiting Cincinnati to a victory that ended a seven-game losing streak.

Cincinnati designated hitter Mike Moustakas doubled twice and scored twice in the opener of a three-game series. Nick Senzel singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Reds, who had lost all six games on their just-completed homestand. Ashcraft (4-1) yielded six hits, struck out eight, hit a batter with a pitch and did not issue a walk.

Giants starter Alex Cobb (3-3) took the loss, charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned four, walked one and hit a batter.

