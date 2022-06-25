AP News Digest 3:10 a.m.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————————-

NEW/DEVELOPING

———————————————

NORWAY-SHOOTING — Organizers of the Oslo Pride festival say they are canceling a Pride parade after an overnight mass shooting in the Norwegian capital. Oslo Pride says it has been advised by police to cancel the parade and other Pride events. SENT: 590 words, photos.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — Democratic officials across the nation hope to harness their party’s collective outrage and sadness to improve their political outlook this fall after the Supreme Court’s stunning decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. By Steve Peoples and Mike Catalini. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

G7-NATO-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe. His trip comes at a time when the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are only deepening. By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville. UPCOMING: 1,050 words, photos after Biden departure at 8:50 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARMY GUARD-VACCINE — Up to 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers across the country — or about 13% of the force — have not yet gotten the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, and as the deadline for shots looms, at least 14,000 of them have flatly refused and could be forced out of the service. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,060 words, photo.

POLAND-UKRAINE-LGBTQ RIGHTS — Ukraine’s largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration. It will instead join Warsaw’s yearly Equality Parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 710 words, photos.

——————————-

ABORTION

——————————-

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-ATHLETES — U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe expressed her anger Friday over the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-PHOTO-GALLERY — AP PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme Court overturns abortion protection. SENT: 70 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-STATE-ACCESS — The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon have vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-STATE-SUMMARIES — An overview of abortion legislation and the expected impact of the court’s decision in every state. SENT: 14,080 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-COLLINS — Sen. Susan Collins is being criticized for the Supreme Court ruling allowing states to ban abortion because the moderate Republican voted to confirm two of the justices who were in the majority opinion. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-COMPARISON — The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is remarkably similar to the leaked draft opinion that was published in May. SENT: 810 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION-OPINION-TEXT — Text of Supreme Court opinion. SENT: 2,000 words.

PRIVACY-ABORTION-APPLE-GOOGLE — With the Supreme Court ending the constitutional protections for abortion, four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving millions of mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data. SENT: 450 words, photo.

——————————-

TRENDING

——————————-

JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-MAXWELL-TRIAL — Two of four women who testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial that she had a role in their sexual abuse at the hands of financier Jeffrey Epstein may be speaking at her sentencing or have their statements read aloud, court filings show. SENT: 370 words, photo.

TEXAS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-GRADUATION — Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. SENT: 230 words, photo.

————————————————————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The European Union’s decision to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership has offered war-weary Ukrainians a morale boost even as the country’s military ordered its fighters to retreat from a key city in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the decision of EU leaders as vindication for his nation’s fight against Russia’s aggression. SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says that the country’s troops have begun to retreat from a besieged city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. SENT: 890 words, photos.

——————————————————-

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

——————————————————-

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-HIGHLIGHTS — The House Jan. 6 committee launched under skepticism: What more could be said about the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol? Quite a lot, it turns out. The riveting June public hearings have shown just how close the country came to a constitutional crisis. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

CALIFONIA-HOUSE — Rep. David Valadao has advanced to a November runoff in a Democratic-tilting district in California’s Central Valley, surviving a challenge from a fellow Republican who faulted the congressman for his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. SENT: 430 words.

LOUISIANA-GOVERNOR-CORONAVIRUS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19. SENT: 150 words.

—————————

ELECTIONS

—————————

ELECTION-2022-NEVADA — Counties across Nevada have certified the last outstanding results of the state’s June 14 primary election after critics questioned the tallies by recounting their own experiences at the polls and repeating conspiracy theories that nearly derailed certification in New Mexico last week. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

HONG KONG-XI — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong to celebrate next week’s 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China following a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement that has inflamed tension with Washington and Europe. SENT: 510 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-PALESTINIAN-REFUGEES — Donors pledged about $160 million for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, but it still needs over $100 million to support education for more than half a million children and provide primary health care for close to 2 million people and emergency cash assistance to the poorest refugees, the agency’s chief say. SENT: 650 words.

ARGENTINA-MASSACRE CASE — A former Argentine navy officer goes on trial Monday in Miami for his alleged role in a 1972 massacre of political prisoners in his homeland. SENT: 720 words.

AFGHANISTAN — By Ebrahim Noroozi. SENT: 905 words, photos.

——————————

NATIONAL

———————————

THERANOS-FRAUD-TRIAL — The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley. SENT: 730 words, photo.

LOST-BABY-LAWSUIT — A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely-born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston’s most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant’s body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial. SENT: 610 words.

ARMY-SOLDIER-AMBUSH-PLOT — A U.S. Army private from Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges that he plotted to kill members of his unit in an organized attack. SENT: 510 words.

UNITED STATES-HAVANA-SYNDROME — The State Department is preparing to compensate victims of mysterious brain injuries colloquially known as “Havana Syndrome” with six-figure payments, according to officials and congressional aides. SENT: 410 words.

——————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

——————————————

NASA-ASTEROID-MISSION — NASA’s plan to explore a strange metal asteroid is on hold. The space agency was late delivering its own navigation software for the spacecraft called Psyche. SENT: 380 words, photos.

————————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————————-

FLIGHT-DISRUPTIONS-FAA — Airlines under scrutiny for widespread flight disruptions are renewing their criticism of the government agency that manages the nation’s airspace, saying that understaffing at the Federal Aviation Administration is “crippling” traffic along the East Coast. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 530 words, photo.

——————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————

DAYTIME-EMMYS — Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys. Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap. SENT: 970 words, photos.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has made a jury’s multimillion-dollar award official. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a written order Friday for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote. SENT: 260 words, photo.

————————

SPORTS

————————

———————————————-

The Independent

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party's gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Joe Biden replaced former President...
ELECTIONS
Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Worker arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani on back, calling him a ‘scumbag’ for Roe decision

Rudy Giuliani has said he was slapped on the back and called a "scumbag" by a shop worker over the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights in the US.The former New York City mayor and close aide to Donald Trump told The New York Post that he was berated by a grocery store worker on Staten Island on Sunday, while out campaigning for his son Andrew Giuliani to be governor of New York.CCTV footage showed a person in a mask walking up behind Mr Giuiliani and slapping him on the upper back, making him jump slightly, before appearing to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year. But Trump-aligned Republicans hostile toward the Utah senator have made his name a recurring theme in this year's primaries, using him as a foil and derisively branding their rivals “Mitt Romney Republicans."Republicans have used the concept to frame their primary opponents as enemies of the Trump-era GOP in southeast Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The anti-tax group Club For Growth, among the most active super PACs in this year's primaries, used “Mitt Romney Republican” as the central premise of an attack ad in North Carolina's Senate primary.But nowhere are references to Romney...
The Independent

AOC questions legitimacy of Supreme Court and calls Biden ‘historically weak’ on abortion

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has questioned the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and challenged president Joe Biden to “step up” on abortion rights. Ms Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday forensically laid out, in a Twitter thread, many of the problems she had with Supreme Court judges, calling for Democrats to outline a clearer and more instructional plan for voters on how to codify Roe v Wade – less than 24 hours after the nation’s highest court reversed its 1973 ruling, leaving it up to states to now legislate on abortion.“Election or not, the Supreme Court has a legitimacy crisis...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Backlash after Republican congresswoman calls Roe v Wade repeal a ‘victory for white life’

A US congresswoman has called the overturn of Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising the former president Donald Trump for his role. Mary Miller, a Republican representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday where she shared the stage with the former president. “President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said on stage, drawing cheers from the crowd of Trump supporters. Her comments soon drew anger...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters. Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid Russia threat

Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,000.The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will expand troop deployments in its European member countries that are closest to Russia.The Western allies will also...
MILITARY
Politics
The Independent

‘Barbaric’ missile attack on Ukrainian shopping centre condemned as Nato reveals massive troop surge

Boris Johnson and other western leaders condemned the “appalling” Russian missile attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine feared to have left scores of civilians dead or wounded.Two Russian missiles struck the shopping complex in the city of Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv, on Monday killing at least 10 people and wounding 40, senior Ukrainian officials said.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – who had earlier urged G7 leaders to provide more weapons to help his military pushback against Vladimir Putin’s forces – described the toll of the attack as “unimaginable” and cited reports that more than 1,000 people were inside.The UN condemned the...
WORLD
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials declared that those laws became active in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota. Others are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Primary elections 2022 live: Voters in New York and Illinois head to the polls as Boebert faces challenge

Tuesday will see another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turn out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.This week’s challenges include the numerous battles taking place in New York, where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul is running for her first full term should she survive her primary election tomorrow, while Republicans are set to conclude their own multi-candidate gubernatorial primary that is likely to see the defeat of Andrew Giuliani, son of ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Russia places sanctions against First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley

Moscow has announced that is placing sanctions on the wife and daughter of US President Joe Biden.The decision to target the First Lady is part of a new package of restrictions announced by Russia on Tuesday against 25 American individuals. The people on the list, including the Bidens, are banned from entering Russian territory on an indefinite basis, said Moscow’s foreign ministry.The step was taken “as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures,” the ministry said in a statement.Also on the list are prominent US political figures including senior Republican Mitch McConnell and fellow...
POLITICS
The Independent

