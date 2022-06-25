ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, OR

Colton's Haines-Hooker signs with Chemeketa

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dygL6_0gLll9LM00 Recent Colton High graduatesigns a letter of intent to attend CCC and play basketball

Recently graduated Colton High School senior and four-year basketball player Olivia Haines-Hooker has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Chemeketa Community College this fall. "Olivia's basketball prowess was no secret to anyone in the area who follows girls high school basketball," CHS coach Valerie Wakefield said. "The Chemeketa coach reached out to me mid to late season to ask about Olivia." Wakefield said Haines-Hooker played the power forward/post position at CHS and has a standout work ethic, dedication and leadership skills. "Though her stats and accomplishments on the court are impressive, what shines even more brightly is the way Olivia leads every single day," Wakefield said. "Whether it's coaching the freshmen through post moves or defense during practice or making sure the underclass players have rides to open gym in the fall and spring, Olivia is a teammate and friend the other girls know they can count on both on and off the court. It's been a pleasure to coach Olivia these past years, and I know that she will, now, be a tremendous asset for Chemeketa." Haines-Hooker played in the Oregon High School Girls Basketball Coaches Association's Senior 2A All-Star Series at Corban College on June 17 and 18.

Haines-Hooker plans to pursue EMT studies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mollala Pioneer

Colton Corner

The annual basketball camp returned this year with skills taught and fun all around.Ninety-four kids participated in this year's Colton Basketball Camp from June 20-23. Basketball skill training and games were held in the gymnasiums of Colton Elementary and Middle schools. The camp, which took a COVID pause the past couple seasons, is now in its 25th year, and was hosted by former CHS coaches Greg and Teresa Adams, along with former Viking star Megan (Adams) Tuene, and current high school players Izzie English and Michael Irving. During the four-day camp, the players worked on basketball fundamentals including...
COLTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Barlow Education Foundation's golf fundraiser returns

The Scramble for Students set to raise funds for district needs, grants for teachers The nonprofit Gresham Barlow Education Foundation is holding its annual Scramble for Students golf tournament to raise funds for the Gresham-Barlow School District students and teachers on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Persimmon Country Club, 500 S.E. Butler Road, Gresham. Tee times are at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The nonprofit foundation partners with the Gresham-Barlow School District to support students through different initiatives and grants. "We have funded e-libraries, purchased new technology like iPads and laptops," said the organization's president, Tyson Bell. "And...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colton, OR
Sports
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
canbyfirst.com

Canby Grad Qualifies to Compete at World’s Largest Rodeo

For the latest Canby sports news, follow @CougarCountryOR on Twitter, and catch The Canby Current’s weekly sports podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and at cougarcountry.podbean.com. A recent Canby graduate will represent Oregon in two events at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette,...
CANBY, OR
worldnationnews.com

Orioles reset: Adele Rutsman’s grandfather – and 1,000 others – look forward to their ‘homecoming’ in Seattle

At the end of Adley Rutschman’s high school football career, Ed Rutschman knew that his wife of more than 60 years could not make her way to the lower bowl at Sherwood High School in Sherwood, Oregon, to play her grandson. But from the parking lot on a hill in front of the stadium, the two could sit in their car and catch most of the action.
SEATTLE, WA
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Community College's student president is 16 years old

A Sandy resident who grew up in Milwaukie, Madalena Larkins has already earned one college degree.Madalena Larkins, who most recently served as vice-president of Clackamas Community College's Associated Student Government, will be the student-body president in the upcoming school year. A 16-year-old Sandy resident who grew up in Milwaukie, Larkins has already earned one college degree and is now pursuing another. The Clackamas Print, the college's student newspaper, recently interviewed Larkins and gave permission for this interview to be reprinted by Pamplin Media Group. When did you decide you wanted to join the Associated Student Government? Madalena Larkins:...
SANDY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Colton High School#Chs#Corban College#Emt
InsideHook

How a Small Oregon City Reacted to the LIV Golf Tour

Drive half an hour northwest from Portland, Oregon and you’ll find yourself in North Plains — a small city, home to a few thousand residents. This month, however, it’s going to be on the map for another reason. It’s where Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is located; that, in turn, is a forthcoming stop on the controversial LIV Golf tour.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

New principal tapped for Otto Petersen Elementary School

Anita Hansen, a special education teacher in the Hillsboro School District, will replace Jenneca Crocker. The Scappoose School District will be welcoming its newest principal July 1. Superintendent Tim Porter announced on Facebook, June 14, that he will be recommending Anita Hansen to become the new principal at Otto Petersen Elementary School. Hansen will replace Jenneca Crocker, who is leaving the district. The school board must officially confirm the hire, although that step is rarely more than a formality. The topic of Hansen's hiring is on the agenda for the June 27 board meeting. Hansen has been a...
Mollala Pioneer

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - July 29, 2022 editionStreet hoop tournament returns to Canby The Nothing But Net 3-on-3 basketball tournament will return to the streets around Canby's Wait Park on Saturday, July 30. The tournament is sponsored by the Canby Rotary and Advantage Mortgage and returns after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic concerns. Costs are $125 for the 8-15 age division; $165 for the 16-18 age bracket, and $175 for those 19 and older. Register online by July 16 at HYPERLINK "http://www.nothingbutnetcanby.com"www.nothingbutnetcanby.com. New station sets grand...
MOLALLA, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Heron mural lands at Henry Hagg Lake

Forest Grove-based artist Liam McLaughlin was selected to paint the new mural in Scoggins Valley Park.As a muralist applying his trade in Oregon, Liam McLaughlin knows how to paint through the rain. Even still, some of the June downpours made his latest work — a blue heron mural at Henry Hagg Lake — a bit of a challenge. "I was kind of expecting to do this one in two kind of long days, but this took about five and a half days. It was raining, so I had to go out there and put a piece of plastic over the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mollala Pioneer

College plans summer band camp

Clackamas Community College will offer weeklong instrumental instruction and more in July.High school and college-bound musicians are invited to band camp at Clackamas Community College for a week of instrumental instruction, rehearsals and performances. Students will learn from Portland-area musicians in a comfortable college campus setting, with plenty of rehearsal time. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11-15, with a Friday evening concert. "Band camp is perfect for instrumental musicians of all levels who want to improve their skills, play fun and challenging wind ensemble repertoire and learn about music theory," said Lars Campbell, CCC instrumental...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Summer music camp slated for CCC

The five-day music camp will offer not only instruction, but a chance to do vocal recording as well.Clackamas Community College is offering a summer music camp for singers entering ninth grade and above who want to immerse themselves in a five-day musical journey to foster growth and inspiration. Students will spend five days in a creative college campus setting. Camp participants are invited to attend optional evening sessions where they can record original or cover tunes in a modern studio. img:337593} "Brilliant Voices Summer Music Camp is a weeklong summer music program that's perfect for vocal musicians of all levels...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
108
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy