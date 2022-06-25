Colton's Haines-Hooker signs with Chemeketa

Recent Colton High graduatesigns a letter of intent to attend CCC and play basketball

Recently graduated Colton High School senior and four-year basketball player Olivia Haines-Hooker has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Chemeketa Community College this fall. "Olivia's basketball prowess was no secret to anyone in the area who follows girls high school basketball," CHS coach Valerie Wakefield said. "The Chemeketa coach reached out to me mid to late season to ask about Olivia." Wakefield said Haines-Hooker played the power forward/post position at CHS and has a standout work ethic, dedication and leadership skills. "Though her stats and accomplishments on the court are impressive, what shines even more brightly is the way Olivia leads every single day," Wakefield said. "Whether it's coaching the freshmen through post moves or defense during practice or making sure the underclass players have rides to open gym in the fall and spring, Olivia is a teammate and friend the other girls know they can count on both on and off the court. It's been a pleasure to coach Olivia these past years, and I know that she will, now, be a tremendous asset for Chemeketa." Haines-Hooker played in the Oregon High School Girls Basketball Coaches Association's Senior 2A All-Star Series at Corban College on June 17 and 18.

Haines-Hooker plans to pursue EMT studies.