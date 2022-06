The Philadelphia Union might be at a turning point. It's true that, following a 2-1 home victory over New York City FC, the team been unbeaten in nine consecutive Major League Soccer matches, but things weren't going as well as appearances suggest. Seven of those nine matches were draws and prior to Sunday's NYCFC match, the Union had drawn two consecutive matches with head coach Jim Curtin saying after a particularly disappointing draw against FC Cincinnati, "It's not a lack of effort. We're missing that one player, one piece to break down an opponent."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO