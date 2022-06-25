Agendas for the week of June 27

Aberdeen City Council

Meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

Consider preliminary promotion fund allocations for the 2023 budget.

Consider bids for standby generator improvements for the Water Treatment Plant.

For a full city agenda, visit aberdeen.sd.us/AgendaCenter.

Aberdeen School Board

Meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the District Service Center, 1224 S. Third St. Agenda items of note:

Hear update on New Beginnings School.

Discuss resolutions for ESSER grant and contingency transfers and budget supplements,

Consider JDC agreement and policy revisions.

For a full school board agenda, visit aberdeen.k12.sd.us/page/agendas-and-minutes-2021-22

Brown County Commission

Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St.

For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.