Phoebe Bridgers leads Glastonbury crowd in chants of ‘f*** the Supreme Court’

Phoebe Bridgers led the Glastonbury crowd in chants of f*** the Supreme Court on Friday (24 June) after the decision to overturn Roe v Wade .

The American singer, who recently shared that she had an abortion last year, stopped her performance on the John Peel Stage to say: “It’s super surreal, but I’m having the s****iest time”.

“Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say, ‘F*** the Supreme Court?’ One, two... F*** THE SUPREME COURT,” she said, as the crowd chanted back.

