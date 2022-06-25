Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24.
Cheatham County Source
Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24
An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split. Read more.
Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County. Read more.
Two-Vehicle Collision on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Kills 1 Driver
A collision involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver, Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville
Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Teenage Girl Fatally Stabbed in Nashville Monday Night
Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify the teenage girl who fatally stabbed Malia Powell, 14, in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart store at 3458 Dickerson Pike shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Head to Downtown Dickson for Live Music, Fireworks and More at the Dickson Street Festival
Come out to Downtown Dickson for the Dickson Street Festival on Saturday, June 25th from Noon – 10 pm. Read more.
Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July
Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Read more.
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share First Photo of Their Son Born on Father’s Day
During CMA Fest, Combs shared he’d probably be a father by Father’s Day but the new addition to the family arrived on Father’s Day . Read more.
Maury County Source
Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries
There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt Juliet. Click here for locations . Read more.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Bring Tour to Franklin, TN
Performing at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 7, tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24. Raise The Roof , Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have reunited once again. Earlier this month, the duo kicked off their first tour in over a decade. Read more.
Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified
The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Get Ready to Move Your Feet at the 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival in Millersville
Get Ready Millersville!! The 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival is back and bigger than before on Friday, July 1st at 6 pm at the Millersville Community Center. Read more.
- Screaming Eagle Trail Offers Tour of Natural Northwest Middle Tennessee
Beginning in Nashville and initially heading west, the journey explores history, cuisine and of course music. It also explores lots of natural beauty, which is a great thing to explore in the nice weather. Read more.
Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3
The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Restaurant Manager Fires Shot at Customer After Food Dispute, Parking Lot Disturbance
A fast-food restaurant manager has been arrested for shooting at a customer after a dispute over food and a disturbance in the parking lot of Checkers on Wednesday, June 22. Read more.
Drowning Victim Near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp Identified
Victim Billy Stanford Capps, 62, of Rockvale died after an apparent drowning Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. Read more.
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI in the Fatal Crash Where 11-year-old Died
A Murfreesboro man faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide in the fatal head-on collision crash on Lascassas Pike back in May where an 11-year-old died . Read more.
Sumner County Source
Tennessee Amusement Park Makes Tripadvisor’s ‘Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks’ Travelers’ Choice List
Tripadvisor has released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice lists and a favorite Tennessee attraction is featured in the Top Amusement Parks & Water Parks- World category. Read more.
Woman Robs Madison and Smyrna GameStops at Gunpoint
Violent Crimes Division detectives are working to identify the woman who Sunday at 6:50 p.m. robbed the GameStop at 2086 Gallatin Pike North in Madison. Read more.
Two-Vehicle Collision on Briley Parkway in West Nashville Kills 1 Driver
A collision involving a Ford Fusion sedan and a chipper truck on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit resulted in the death of the Fusion’s driver, Joe D. Long, 74, of Nashville. Read more.
Williamson Source
Williamson County School Board Approves 2022-23 Late Start, Early Release Days
At its June 20 meeting, the Williamson County School Board approved 27 Late Start Days and 11 Early Release Days. On Late Start Days, most of which take place on a Monday, middle and high school students will begin the school day 45 minutes later than usual. Read more.
Williamson County Property Transfers May 31
See where houses sold for May 31 through June 3, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Suspect Wanted After Stealing Running Car at Franklin Business
Franklin Police are trying to find this man. Earlier this month he stole a 2011 Kia Soul from the parking lot of Paletas Tocumbo on W. Main Street. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan
Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. Read more.
In Case You Missed it: TVA Issues Power Supply Alert & Asks Customers to Voluntarily Reduce Use of Electricity
Due to the extreme heat, the Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a power supply alert and are asking all customers to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity until further notice. Read more.
BOLO: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Suspect Anthony Maynard
A Mt. Juliet police officer made a traffic stop at Lowe’s. The car’s passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away with an adult female passenger who is handicapped, kidnapping her. Read more.
The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .
Comments / 0