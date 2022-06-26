ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers leads 'f**k the Supreme Court' chant during Glastonbury set

By Harry Fletcher
 2 days ago

Phoebe Bridgers made a powerful appearance at Glastonbury on Friday, leading a 'f*** the Supreme Court' chant following the reversing of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson making the right to an abortion unconstitutional thus reversing the landmark 1972 case.

Earlier this year a draft opinion from the Court leaked revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people.

As the decision comes to fruition, nearly half the states issued near total bans on abortion .

Bridgers was praised by fans after she revealed she had an abortion last year . The singer shared a candid post on social media detailing her own experiences after the draft was leaked online at the time.

On Friday, she led a chant at the festival and shared her anger at the decision.

“In all honesty, it’s like super surreal and fun. But I’m having the sh**tiest day,” she said, addressing the crowd.

“Are there any Americans here?” she asked, before saying: “Who wants to say ‘f*ck the Supreme court on three?’”

The singer then counted to three and led the chant.

She went on to say: “F*** that sh*t. F*** America. Like…f*** you. All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies. Ugh. F*** it.”

Billie Eilish also addressed the issue during her headline set on Friday, saying: "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US and I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer at this moment."

The ruling has provoked a huge reaction in the US and across the world, with many voicing their opposition.

"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights," Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.

"Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

