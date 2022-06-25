Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week: June 16- 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Ghostbusters sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife that Sony teased at CinemaCon in a sizzle reel, and which director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan confirmed on Ghostbusters Day, June 8, is getting a theatrical release of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. As hinted at in the end credits of Afterlife, the next chapter will return to the original films’ New York City and Firehouse setting. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was held by Sony during the pandemic when theaters were closed, and was a cornerstone to the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday box office, ultimately making over $200M WW. MORE… More from DeadlineWoody Allen Plans To Make "One Or Two More" Films, But "The Thrill Is Gone" Due To Decline Of Movie TheatersEric Dane Joins KJ Apa In Motorcycle Racing Pic 'One Fast Move'Howard Stern V. Supreme Court: Radio Jock Says He Might Run For President Following Roe OverturnBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More

