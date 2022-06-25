Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week: June 16- 22, 2022
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/16/22 to 06/22/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- After weeks of Top Gun taking the first spots in the ranking, there’s a surprise new champion: Hulu’s latest drama series, The Old Man.
- Another surprise hitting the top spots of the Top 10 is Spiderhead, a feature-length adaptation of a George Saunders short story in The Newyorker.
- The movie Good Luck to You, Leo is new at #5, and right behind is Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty at #6.
Here are the top ten streaming titles.
- The Old Man – Hulu
- Spiderhead – Netflix
- Obi Wan Kenobi- Disney +
- Top Gun- Paramount + and Prime Video
- Good Luck to You, Leo- Hulu
- The Summer I Turned Pretty – Prime Video
- Stranger Things – Netflix
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – FuboTV
- The Boys – Prime Video
- Hustle – Netflix
