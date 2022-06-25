ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 19 to June 24.

Cheatham County Source

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 19, 2022

Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mona Jean Butts

Mona Jean Butts age 81 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on June 27, 2022 of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's complications. She was born in Gibson City, Illinois on July 13, 1940, to William Woodard Wilson and Esta Ella Burton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Hershel Lee Butts; son, […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC- July 4th Weekend Road Construction Suspended

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE July 4 Travelers in Tennessee Won't be Delayed by Construction Lane Closures Halted for Independence Day Holiday Monday, June 27, 2022 | 09:57am NASHVILLE – Road construction won't slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Homer Lee Dudley Jr.

Mr. Homer Lee Dudley, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was born August 9, 1939, to parents Homer Lee Sr. and Frankie Northern Dudley in Wilson County, Tennessee. Homer was very close to his three siblings. He is survived by Jimmy (Margie) Dudley of Guntersville, Alabama, […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Red, White, and Boom Photo credit: www.brentwoodtn.gov Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport

The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.  Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. "We represent what Nashville really is … We are truly Nashvillians born and raised and so our culture in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday

As Volunteer State residents prepare to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office ("SFMO") urges Tennesseans to consider the risks to your personal safety, your property, and your finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps. Consumer fireworks pose a hazard to Tennesseans' health and safety. Records show 175 total […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia

Marpat Aviation held its seventh annual Huey Reunion in Logan, West Virginia last week. Attendees were given free rides on a vintage UH 1B helicopter used during the Vietnam War-era. The helicopter crashed on Wednesday, June 22 claiming the lives of six victims. One was Kevin Warren of Franklin, Tennessee, reports WVMetronews.com. Warren was a […]
LOGAN, WV
Wilson County Source

MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus

Line-of-duty motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of injury, disability and fatality for police officers, which is why MTSU Police take annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training and recently finished the most recent course. Lt. Andrew Bennett, one of the department's three vehicle safety trainers, said the training is so important because officers drive their vehicles every […]
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Debra Joyce Batson Weston

Mrs. Debra Joyce Batson Weston of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, she was 66 years old. Debbi was a member of Grace Place Church. She was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was retired from Eli Walker. Debbi enjoyed crafting, painting, traveling, especially to Disney World, motorcycle riding, […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy

Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy, age 51 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. She was preceded in death by father, Thomas "Tom" Lee Midgett; maternal grandparents, Tom and Mazie Calton; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Eliza Midgett. She is survived by parents, Jerry "Poppy" and Joyce Midgett; love […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Two Mt. Juliet Police Officers Graduate from Police Academy

Two Mt. Juliet police officers graduated from the Basic Police School at the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy in Morristown, Tennessee. Mt. Juliet's newest police officers, Michael Long and Daniel Zimmer, along with 43 other law enforcement officers across Tennessee, took part in a graduation ceremony for Class 124 held at Walters State Community […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32. was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on June 19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication. Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. She is 5'8″ and weighs 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Douglas has been entered […]
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Glen Arnold Miller

Mr. Glen Arnold Miller of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, he was 69 years old. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Miller; and daughter, Sara Davis. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Miller; children, Nathan (Sara) Miller and Cassie (Bryan) Strub; siblings, Wynn and Cynde Miller; […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose

A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, resulted in a Sumner County grand jury indictment charging Timothy A. Davis Jr. with two counts of second degree murder for the December 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis, […]
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Renowned Singer/Songwriter and Composer Ben Folds Joins the Nashville Symphony

Purchase Tickets Here! Singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer Ben Folds will bring his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and an unparalleled knack for songcraft to a three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, June 30-July 2. Folds has been hailed as "a wonder to watch" (Vibes) and "a consummate musician" (Uncut). He's also a passionate […]
NASHVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
Wilson County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of "The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now" which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin's Bar-B-Que. Martin's has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Russell Scott ‘Boomer’ Drennon

Mr. Russell Scott 'Boomer' Drennon passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, he was 60 years old. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luke & Goldie Drennon; maternal grandparents, Luther & Blanche Piercey. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Drennon; parents, J.H. & Karen Drennon; daughter, Ally (Tyler) Lasater; son, Harley […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

A Look at the Average Price of Gas Across Middle Tennessee

The price of a gallon of gas has reached an all-time high nationally. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA. As of June 19, 2022 Average national price of regular: $4.98 Tennessee average price of regular: $4.60 Tennessee's average price of diesel: $5.63 Williamson County: […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Harold Davis Mullican

Harold Davis Mullican was born October 2, 1951 to Houston Davis and Margaret Bell Mullican. Harold arrived in Heaven on June 26, 2022 to live his eternal life. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Ray Mullican. Harold Is survived by his wife, Kimberly Michelle (Wilson) Mullican; daughter, Lydia Rae […]
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
