LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The only abortion clinic located in the state of Mississippi will soon have a new home in the Land of Enchantment. Jackson's Women's Health Organization has decided to pack up and move their operation, often referred to as the Pink House, over 1,000 miles west to Las Cruces after abortion was made illegal in Mississippi, the result of a trigger law that was already in place if Roe V. Wade was ever overturned.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO