The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4.

Morales is the founder of TomKats Hospitality, which opened The Southern Steak & Oyster in 2012. In addition to opening The Southern, Morales opened Southernaire Market at the airport with plans to open Acme Feed & Seed when the new concourse opens in 2024.

Read more about Nashville International expansion here .

The post The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport appeared first on Wilson County Source .