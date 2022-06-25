ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The Southern Steak & Oyster will open a second location, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Owned by Tom Morales, the new full-service restaurant will feature 126 seats located in the South Terminal between gates D3 and D4.

“We represent what Nashville really is … We are truly Nashvillians born and raised and so our culture in the way that we protect our people is just like you do a family,” Tom Morales, owner of The Southern, told the Business Journal. “I think the way people want to be greeted in Nashville or the way they want to leave Nashville would be with a true Nashville experience, local.”

Morales is the founder of TomKats Hospitality, which opened The Southern Steak & Oyster in 2012. In addition to opening The Southern, Morales opened Southernaire Market at the airport with plans to open Acme Feed & Seed when the new concourse opens in 2024.

Read more about Nashville International expansion here .

The post The Southern Steak & Oyster Announces New Location at Nashville International Airport appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Renowned Singer/Songwriter and Composer Ben Folds Joins the Nashville Symphony

Purchase Tickets Here! Singer, songwriter, pianist, and dynamic performer Ben Folds will bring his impeccable musicianship, wry humor, and an unparalleled knack for songcraft to a three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, June 30-July 2. Folds has been hailed as “a wonder to watch” (Vibes) and “a consummate musician” (Uncut). He’s also a passionate […] The post Renowned Singer/Songwriter and Composer Ben Folds Joins the Nashville Symphony appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July! Red, White, and Boom Photo credit: www.brentwoodtn.gov Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the […] The post Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Carly Pearce to Host Academy of Country Music Honors Event in Nashville

The Academy of Country Music® announced today that reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award-winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the 15TH ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, frequently described as the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night.” The unforgettable evening of live music and tributes will […] The post Carly Pearce to Host Academy of Country Music Honors Event in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Homer Lee Dudley Jr.

Mr. Homer Lee Dudley, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was born August 9, 1939, to parents Homer Lee Sr. and Frankie Northern Dudley in Wilson County, Tennessee. Homer was very close to his three siblings. He is survived by Jimmy (Margie) Dudley of Guntersville, Alabama, […] The post OBITUARY: Homer Lee Dudley Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
City
Gates, TN
Wilson County Source

TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee

New initiative educates students about pollination and pollinator species The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is announcing a series of animated, educational videos about pollination and pollinator species featuring narrator Polli the Tennessee Bee. These episodes educate children about the process of pollination, its importance, and the pollinator species native to Tennessee. The initial three […] The post TDOT Celebrates Pollinator Week with Polli the Tennessee Bee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Mona Jean Butts

Mona Jean Butts age 81 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on June 27, 2022 of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s complications. She was born in Gibson City, Illinois on July 13, 1940, to William Woodard Wilson and Esta Ella Burton. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Hershel Lee Butts; son, […] The post OBITUARY: Mona Jean Butts appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 23 – 29, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced New Horizon, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon is expected to cost an additional $1.4 billion and will be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled […] The post Nashville International Airport Announces $1.4 Billion Improvement and Expansion Plan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Steak#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Nashvillians#Southern#The Business Journal#Acme Feed Seed
Wilson County Source

Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries

Thrillist released its list of “The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now” which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee. There are two Nashville area bbq joints mentioned on the list. First mention of Tennessee bbq is Martin’s Bar-B-Que. Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville, Spring Hill and Mt […] The post Thrillist Says These Two Local BBQ Spots are Must-Visit Eateries appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus

Line-of-duty motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of injury, disability and fatality for police officers, which is why MTSU Police take annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training and recently finished the most recent course. Lt. Andrew Bennett, one of the department’s three vehicle safety trainers, said the training is so important because officers drive their vehicles every […] The post MTSU Officers Complete Annual, Extended Emergency Vehicle Safety Training to Better Serve Campus appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County Source

Apple is Partnering with Boys and Girls Club to Offer Free Summer Coding Camp for Students in the Nashville Area

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) is thrilled to offer for the second year, Code Academy, free to all youth in Middle Tennessee. Code Academy uses curriculum developed with Apple to teach foundational concepts of computer coding that prepares youth for a future career in computer science. The purpose of Code Academy is to ensure all children and teens have opportunities […] The post Apple is Partnering with Boys and Girls Club to Offer Free Summer Coding Camp for Students in the Nashville Area appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, June 19th from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, many gathered at Hadley Park in Nashville to celebrate Juneteenth at the Music City Freedom Festival. This free, family event hosted many local businesses and organizations, which came out to support each other and the community, as well as local bands and entertainment. Among the […] The post Music City Freedom Festival – A Juneteenth Celebration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Partners Launch ‘Second-Life’ Battery Storage Project as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows

Nissan, Middle Tennessee Electric, UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Tennessee State University and Seven States Power Corp. Announce Innovative Battery Storage Project Nissan, Middle Tennessee Electric, the University of Tennessee-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, Tennessee State University and Seven States Power Corporation are teaming up to launch an innovative second-life battery storage project. The rapid transition to […] The post Tennessee Partners Launch ‘Second-Life’ Battery Storage Project as Electric Vehicle Adoption Grows appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia

Marpat Aviation held its seventh annual Huey Reunion in Logan, West Virginia last week. Attendees were given free rides on a vintage UH 1B helicopter used during the Vietnam War-era. The helicopter crashed on Wednesday, June 22 claiming the lives of six victims. One was Kevin Warren of Franklin, Tennessee, reports WVMetronews.com. Warren was a […] The post Vanderbilt Professor Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LOGAN, WV
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr.

Mr. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 54 years old. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. was born in Fort Worth TX to Tristina Robertson and James Lee Marxman. He enjoyed his job as a lift operator with FedEx and working with all of his team members. […] The post OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON CANCELED: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

June 27, 2022, 4:00 pm: BOLO Canceled! 32-year-old Alyssa Douglas has been safely located. MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32. was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on June 19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication. Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. She is 5’8″ and […] The post MISSING PERSON CANCELED: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy

Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy, age 51 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson Co. Hospital. She was preceded in death by father, Thomas “Tom” Lee Midgett; maternal grandparents, Tom and Mazie Calton; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Eliza Midgett. She is survived by parents, Jerry “Poppy” and Joyce Midgett; love […] The post OBITUARY: Tina Wyleen (Midgett) Claridy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Chase Elliott Wins Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

From NashvilleSuperspeedway.com NASCAR’s most popular driver survived a late restart to win the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, bringing a close to a thrilling weekend at Middle Tennessee’s home for racing and entertainment. Elliott, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, led 42 of the race’s 300 laps, stayed on the track with […] The post Chase Elliott Wins Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Claims Fifth Road Win Of The Season At D.C. United

From NashvilleSC.com Nashville Soccer Club earned a 3-1 road victory over D.C. United on Saturday afternoon at Audi Field. Daniel Lovitz opened the scoreboard in the 6th minute with Hany Mukhtar scoring two goals in injury time before halftime and the 50th minute of the match. Hany Mukhtar The MVP: Mukhtar registered his team leading sixth […] The post Nashville Soccer Club Claims Fifth Road Win Of The Season At D.C. United appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Suspends Account Disconnections During Heat Wave

As high temperatures continue to grip Middle Tennessee, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) announced Tuesday it would continue to suspend disconnections for non-payment until at least July 6. MTE has not had any heat-related outages during the current heat wave, but the increased demand for electricity used to power air conditioning to cool area homes has […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Suspends Account Disconnections During Heat Wave appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
704
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy