2 bystanders shot in Gaslamp Quarter amid first summer weekend crowds

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Two innocent bystanders were shot and wounded, one seriously, after a fight escalated to a shooting Friday night in the Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego police said.

The altercation happened just after 10:30 p.m. during an argument that broke out near Fifth Avenue and F Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The area was busy with people on the first weekend of summer.

Heims said someone in one of the groups shot at another group of people, and two women, who were not part of the argument, were shot — one in the hand and the other in the torso.

They were both taken to a hospital. One of the woman was in serious condition, Heims said.

The Gaslamp Quarter was teeming with activity Friday night, with patrons crowding into busy restaurants and bars along Fifth Avenue and listening to at least two live outdoor music performances. The shooting happened less than an hour after nearly 39,000 fans left nearby Petco Park after watching the Padres close out a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

11:39 a.m. June 25, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

