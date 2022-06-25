ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Super summer events coming to Vestavia library

By ERIC TAUNTON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom henna tattoos to superhero celebrations, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest promises a season of fun activities for summer 2022. In the children’s department, children in grades 2 through 6 can learn about the ocean as part of the McWane Center Ocean Odyssey, on July 5 in the library’s community...

