Longtime promoter of all things Ely memorialized forever

ELY — It would be difficult to hear the name Linda Fryer and not think of Ely, Minnesota. But the longstanding champion of Ely, who by all accounts loved her “End of the Road,” wilderness-bordering town as dearly as life itself, is now memorialized in green and white, right in the heart of Ely.

The city renamed a portion of South Seventh Avenue East (between East Sheridan to East Harvey streets along Whiteside Park) “Linda Fryer Way” in honor of the former Ely Chamber of Commerce administrative director, who died at age 72 on Jan. 13.

Family, including Fryer’s sisters, nephew, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and longtime partner, Judy Hall, gathered in the warm sun for the unveiling of the Linda Fryer Way street sign Thursday morning at Whiteside Park.

Fryer will always be a part of Ely, her sister, Sue Fryer, said tearfully after the ceremony. But, “this keeps her here.”

Ely Mayor Roger Skraba read a proclamation, designating June 23, 2022, “Linda Fryer Day in the City of Ely.”

Fryer promoted the Ely area fiercely, but remained humble about the numerous marketing awards and accolades she received through the years, officials said.

While representatives of the local tourism industry agreed Fryer needed to be honored in Ely — and they would have enjoyed doing so while she was still here — she would not have let them, said Kerry Davis, a local resort owner and tourism leader. “She would have hated this.”

In 2012, one year before Fryer retired from 25 years serving at the helm of the Ely chamber, she was esteemed with Explore Minnesota’s Friend of Tourism award.

She had said at the time it was a great honor, but insisted she only qualified “because of a lot of people who have helped out over the years.”

However, Fryer is truly deserving of the credit for putting Ely on the map, said tourism leaders.

“Linda promoted the Ely area in ways that few thought possible. She has made Ely a household name and designation for tens of thousands of additional people,” reads the proclamation.

Fryer took the reins and steered Ely toward becoming a well-known vacation spot through many creative marketing campaigns, particularly the famous annual April Fool’s spoofs.

Those promotional capers garnered attention across the country and included a fictional bid for Ely to host the 2016 Summer Olympics and made-up news that Canada was trying to purchase Ely and move the town across the border.

Under Fryer’s direction, the chamber also worked with marketing firms to employ street actors to carry out funny stunts promoting Ely in places such as Chicago and Minneapolis.

Fryer’s good nature was obvious from her work on those marketing campaigns. But she also was direct, said Skraba, noting that he appreciated her candor.

When seeking a name for the roadway, Skraba joked that he also considered calling it, “Linda’s Way.”

It is fitting that Linda Fryer Way edges Whiteside Park, said Sue Fryer, who traveled from Indiana to be at the unveiling. After all, her sister loved Ely's summertime Blueberry/Art Festival. Fryer’s efforts grew the festival through the years, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to Ely during the three-day event. She also launched Ely’s autumn Harvest Moon Festival.

Fryer was both a promoter and defender of Ely, said Dave Sebesta, vice president of the Ely chamber’s board of directors.

For instance, she worked to assure it was known that Ely was still open for business and “not on fire” during the nearby Pagami Creek wildfire in 2011.

Ely Tourism Bureau Executive Director Cindy Smyka told those gathered on Thursday that she had repeatedly been told her position in the tourism industry came with “big shoes to fill,” left behind by Fryer.

But Fryer “didn’t take credit,” Smyka said. She simply advised Smyka that her role to continue Ely’s tourism endeavors was “a big responsibility.”

Sue Fryer said her sister “was right where she was supposed to be” during her decades in Ely.

Fryer, who taught physical education and health after earning a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State and a master’s degree from Indiana University, fell in love with Ely during canoe trips to the area, said her sister.

By the late-1970s, Fryer had decided to make it her home, moving to Ely from northwest Indiana.

In 1988, Fryer landed the job with the chamber.

Ely’s outdoor activities were easy for her to promote, since Fryer enjoyed fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling herself, Sue Fryer said, recalling one time her sister convinced their parents to come up for a snowmobiling trip, which was quite out their comfort zone.

As much as she was fond of introducing strangers to the Ely area, Fryer was most “in her glory” when her young nieces and nephews visited. There is a photo, Sue Fryer said, of the children standing behind Fryer, happily watching her clean a fish.

Fryer, who had some health issues, “got to go back out fishing” again last year, she added.

Fryer will always be remembered as a friend of Ely and a friend and mentor to many, said the tourism representatives, agreeing that “Ely was her life.”

And Fryer’s legacy continues.

It is evidenced by the many visitors who continue to flock to Ely, Smyka said.

“Linda’s impact on the Ely community will benefit our citizens and visitors for years to come,” reads the proclamation. “Linda was a pillar of the community” and she “will be greatly missed.”