ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

The Wolfe’s Den: ‘This is a great place to spend the summer’

By Bill Bittar
themonroesun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, CT — Steve Winkel pushed the merry-go-round, spinning his giggling six-year-old daughter Sophie and a boy she was playing with at The Wolfe’s Den Playground at Wolfe Park Friday morning. Soon after Parks and Recreation Director Missy Orosz opened the new playground for the first time...

themonroesun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic, (Moderate, (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Wear sturdy boots/shoes, and bring water and a trail snack. Optional lunch stop following the hike at Skipper's Seafood Restaurant. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (GPS Ref: 5 Memorial Park Drive), Niantic (East Lyme) CT) and restrooms. Meet at 9:30 AM near the kiosk.
EAST LYME, CT
syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn

In April, I described from whence came my fascination with silent film comedy and introduced to my column Jan Fitzgerald, a woman who would continue to be important in my musical life. In fact, she was responsible for my next big step. Other than my increasing involvement at the Ground Round in my hometown of Hamden, CT (for which I received a free dessert and all the Roy Rogers soft drinks I could consume), my performing opportunities at age 13 were sporadic. I’d play family parties and if there was a piano at the cast party for any of the shows in which I took part in junior high school, I’d make straight for it, playing show tunes I’d picked up listening to the family record collection for hours.
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Monroe, CT
Lifestyle
Eyewitness News

Colchester First Selectman pulls book from library, sparks controversy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The First Selectman of a local town has come under scrutiny after a book was removed from the shelves at Cragin Memorial Library. The book “Who is Rupaul?” was pulled after a parent complained to Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos. Bisbikos writes in a Facebook post:
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Subway Moving Global Headquarters From Milford to Shelton

Subway announced Monday it is moving its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton. Subway's headquarters has been in Milford for nearly 50 years, according to the company. “We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey in a release.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Ct
Scribe

421 Bishop Ave 4

It is a clean room ready for rent! You will need to share the bathroom and kitchen with other tenants. It is walk able to some small business around the area, there is a bus stop around the corner. Please for more information contact the office at 203-696-0337. Apply at...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsTimes

In photos: Danbury Farmers Market returns for the summer season

DANBURY — The Danbury Farmers Market celebrated on Saturday as it opened for the season in a new location on the CityCenter Green. Shoppers enjoyed a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables from area farms, as well as arts and crafts, lawn games, coffee and shaved ice.
DANBURY, CT
GreenwichTime

With CT headquarters move, Subway IDs dual HQ in FL where CEO lives

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway has designated Miami as its dual headquarters, in confirming the move of its existing headquarters office to Shelton from Milford where it was long based under its late co-founder Fred DeLuca. After hiring John Chidsey as CEO in...
SHELTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Jay Leno spotted checking out some classics pre-show at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Oh, it’s just JAY LENO hanging out in the Ridgefield Playhouse parking lot checking out some hot rods (he is btw a car aficionado and collector, follow along @LenosGarage). Yep, Executive Director Allison Stockel snapped these photos of Leno admiring classic cars. The iconic stand up comedian and late-night show host will perform two shows today (Sunday, June 26) at 4pm and 7pm.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Search for missing man in Candlewood Lake suspended until Tuesday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The search for the man who was reported missing on Candlewood Lake on Friday has been suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather on Monday. Officials say the 20-year-old was reported missing Friday evening while swimming near Chicken Rock,...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Firefighters Rescue Child and Father

2022-06-27@4:04pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters rescue a child who was in their car seat and father when their car became disabled while trying to cross the flooded Johnson Drive. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

State-endangered bird returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy