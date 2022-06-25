ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From California to Fairhaven: Couple bikes to Homecoming Fair to support cystic fibrosis

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
FAIRHAVEN — The average American has visited just 12 states — never mind biked from California to Fairhaven like Gary Valerio and his partner, Darla Donovan.

"Physically we feel fantastic, but emotionally and mentally we are totally exhausted," said Valerio, 68.

The cycling duo planned for 60 days for the 3,000-mile trip so they could be back just in time for Fairhaven's Homecoming Day Fair on June 25, as well as to attend Valerio's 50th high school reunion.

"It's a total focus on the end result; focusing on that we're doing this for good reason," he said.

Not only was the trip about crossing an item off their bucket list, it was also to honor Valerio's niece, Libby Montigny, who is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. The goal for the trip was to raise $100,000 for the CF Foundation.

Virtual tours, 'sight unseen' purchases: Remote homebuying trends strong in Mass.

Montigny currently resides in Fairhaven as does Valerio's 90-year-old father who still lives in their childhood home. Valerio and Donovan will be visiting both of them.

According to Valerio's donation page, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has fueled dramatic improvements in cystic fibrosis research and care. Thus, people with CF are living longer and healthier lives. The outlook for people with CF continues to improve year after year.

So far, online, they've raised $9,363.25, but according to Donovan they are at around $15,000 with in-person donations.

"It's a lifetime mission for us to continue to create awareness," said Valerio.

Biking through 13 states

The two took to the road on April 1, budgeting $20,000 of their own money in expenses. Valerio does a majority of the biking with Donovan rooting him on from their car, slowly following behind for his safety.

The back of her vehicle states: "Cyclist Ahead, California to Massachusetts for Cystic Fibrosis."

"Some of the great experiences that we've had on the road, are with people that have chased us down wanting to know more information about what we were doing," said Donovan.

She recalled a jogger in Ohio who caught up to them to ask if she could invite her brother, who was also diagnosed with CF, to come meet up with them. "We've heard all sorts of incredible stories from everyone," she said, adding that she has over 3,000 photos of all the historic places they've observed.

"When you're driving that slow every day, like 12 to 15 miles an hour, you get to see a lot that you wouldn't get to see if you were driving, say 30 to 40 miles an hour," Donovan added.

Valerio said they've biked through 13 states: California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Just keep moving, just keep moving

Valerio biked 80%, while Donovan biked 20% of the trip. Both suffering from arthritis, their philosophy is to keep moving all the time to keep their joints fluid.

"I've had both of my hips replaced and both of my feet have been totally restructured because I got psoriatic arthritis," Valerio said.

"But we're both Aries — born April 9 and April 15 — so we're stubborn."

Like many bikers who take on the trek, Valerio dipped his back wheel into the Pacific Ocean and he plans to dip his front wheel into the Atlantic Ocean.

"It's all about the end result." he said.

Because of perfect weather, the two reached New England a week early. Valerio planned to visit his son in New Hampshire before riding to Fairhaven to officially finish their journey.

"I hope people see that we're working really hard to accomplish something," Valerio said. "And I hope people really see that and want to support us."

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

