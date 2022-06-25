Business briefs: Baker's plans upgrades, Ohio Eye offering kids free eye exams and more

Baker's Collision Repair receives bond financing for air quality upgrades

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) recently approved bond financing totaling $2.9 million for two northern Ohio business to support their sustainable growth. They include Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists, which will receive bond financing totaling up to $100,000 and a small business grant for up to $20,000 through the Clean Air Resource Center (CARC).

Baker’s is a third-generation, family-owned auto body shop located at 595 Fifth Ave. in Mansfield. The project will support the growth of the small business by including the replacement of a 26-year-old spray booth with the installation of a new booth, as well as a custom mixing room and vestibule. Baker’s Collision Repair also plans to add two jobs and preserve an additional 36 positions through the support of OAQDA.

This is Baker’s second project with OAQDA, furthering their commitment to being an environmentally friendly auto body shop. The new paint booth includes an air filtration system with three-stage intake filters, a mechanical exhaust configuration integrated into the roof and fire suppression equipment. These new features will help minimize pollutants that can leak into the air during the auto repair process.

JAM Best One Fleet Service in Toledo was approved for up to $2.8 million through the Clean Air Improvement Program (CAIP). The project includes the merging and relocation of two JAM sites in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan into a vacant industrial property in Toledo. JAM plans to add an additional 40 to 50 jobs, as well as sustain 150 current positions.

Ohio Eye Associates offering free eye exams for K-12 students

Ohio Eye Associates, 466 S. Trimble Road in Mansfield, will be conducting free eye exams for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 6. No appointment is necessary.

There will also be discount packages on eyeglasses and second pairs as well as raffles.

For more information, visit ohioeyeassociates.com .

Lt. Gov. Husted to speak at next local manufacturing forum

The Regional Manufacturing Coalition, representing Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox and Richland counties, will host a manufacturing forum on July 29 at the Gorman Rupp Training Center. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will lead an informal discussion about manufacturing in Ohio and our workforce.

The event begins with networking at 7:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8 a.m.

Anyone who has questions they would like addressed are asked to email Jeff Miller at director@rmcohio.org or call 419-884-2164.

Phillips Tube Group hosts 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

SHELBY — The 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament was held on June 16 at Shelby Crossing. The golf tournament provides support for North Central Ohio youth, including Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, and Junior Achievement.

Twenty-eight teams competed in the tournament. The winning team was the Fraternal Order of Eagles team. Joe Javurek captured a hole in one on the 12th hole.

This year, the event which honors the memory of Phillips Tube Group founder Ralph Phillips, raised more than $25,000 in support of youth programs in North Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Business briefs: Baker's plans upgrades, Ohio Eye offering kids free eye exams and more