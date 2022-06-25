ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Business briefs: Baker's plans upgrades, Ohio Eye offering kids free eye exams and more

By Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

Baker's Collision Repair receives bond financing for air quality upgrades

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) recently approved bond financing totaling $2.9 million for two northern Ohio business to support their sustainable growth. They include Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists, which will receive bond financing totaling up to $100,000 and a small business grant for up to $20,000  through the Clean Air Resource Center (CARC).

Baker’s is a third-generation, family-owned auto body shop located at 595 Fifth Ave. in Mansfield. The project will support the growth of the small business by including the replacement of a 26-year-old spray booth with the installation of a new booth, as well as a custom mixing room and vestibule. Baker’s Collision Repair also plans to add two jobs and preserve an additional 36 positions through the support of OAQDA.

This is Baker’s second project with OAQDA, furthering their commitment to being an environmentally friendly auto body shop. The new paint booth includes an air filtration system with three-stage intake filters, a mechanical exhaust configuration integrated into the roof and fire suppression equipment. These new features will help minimize pollutants that can leak into the air during the auto repair process.

JAM Best One Fleet Service in Toledo was approved for up to $2.8 million through the Clean Air Improvement Program (CAIP). The project includes the merging and relocation of two JAM sites in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan into a vacant industrial property in Toledo. JAM plans to add an additional 40 to 50 jobs, as well as sustain 150 current positions.

Ohio Eye Associates offering free eye exams for K-12 students

Ohio Eye Associates, 466 S. Trimble Road in Mansfield, will be conducting free eye exams for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 6. No appointment is necessary.

There will also be discount packages on eyeglasses and second pairs as well as raffles.

For more information, visit ohioeyeassociates.com .

Lt. Gov. Husted to speak at next local manufacturing forum

The Regional Manufacturing Coalition, representing Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox and Richland counties, will host a manufacturing forum on July 29 at the Gorman Rupp Training Center. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will lead an informal discussion about manufacturing in Ohio and our workforce.

The event begins with networking at 7:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8 a.m.

Anyone who has questions they would like addressed are asked to email Jeff Miller at director@rmcohio.org or call 419-884-2164.

Phillips Tube Group hosts 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJmwm_0gLleqS700

SHELBY — The 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament was held on June 16 at Shelby Crossing. The golf tournament provides support for North Central Ohio youth, including Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, and Junior Achievement.

Twenty-eight teams competed in the tournament. The winning team was the Fraternal Order of Eagles team. Joe Javurek captured a hole in one on the 12th hole.

This year, the event which honors the memory of Phillips Tube Group founder Ralph Phillips, raised more than $25,000 in support of youth programs in North Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Business briefs: Baker's plans upgrades, Ohio Eye offering kids free eye exams and more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kolomkobir.com

Ohio deer hunters face restrictions

Big game in Ohio begins and ends with deer. Hence, what affects the state’s whitetails matters big time among hunters. When, during the 2020-21 season, two free-ranging deer taken in the area around Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area in southern Wyandot County were discovered to be infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD), there was some hope the outbreak could be contained.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

PART I: Is Ashland County's land bank run like a 'private club?'

ASHLAND — The man who helped start the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation in 2018 was a banker for 42 years before dipping his toes in the land bank world. When he learned Ashland’s land bank — a quasi-governmental agency that operates with a mix of public and private money — works a bit differently from others, he was taken aback.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
Mansfield, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Huron, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filtration#Northwest Ohio#Air Filters#Briefs#Ohio Eye#Collision Repair#Oaqda
NBC4 Columbus

Dozens complain company failed to deliver $154,000 in computer parts

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s office and Westerville police are scrutinizing a business after dozens of people complained they never received computer equipment they paid for, with the amount of losses topping $154,000. The Ohio Attorney General has kept a spreadsheet, currently at 72 people, with an amount of $154,162.85 in losses […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
SCDNReports

Contaminated Medicine Sold at Ohio Drug Stores

The FDA is warning Ohioans about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state. Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. According to the FDA, the bacteria causes an increased risk of invasive infections with potentially life-threatening consequences in folks with compromised immune systems.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Online driver's license renewal option begins Monday for Ohioans

Ohioans between the ages of 21 and 65 now have the option to renew their driver's licenses and state-issued ID cards online on the Ohio BMV's website. Beginning Monday, June 26, 2022, Ohioans can now complete the renewal application online and receive an updated license in the mail without having to leave their homes.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 27

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 27. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Movie Theaters & Drive-Ins Offer Much For Northwest Ohio

As history repeats itself, it is no surprise that things from the past that brought fun and joy to families are popping up all over the place. Not only are bell bottoms and maxi dresses hanging in the stores for purchase, Theaters are drawing crowds again for the... PLEASE LOGIN...
13abc.com

Four candidates submit for Tiffin Mayor’s seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candidates have submitted their self-nominations to fulfill the remainder of Mayor Aaron Montz’s team, which ends Dec. 31, 2023. Montz’s final day in office is July 4 as he goes on to lead the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership. During a Tiffin City Council meeting on...
TIFFIN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Application Received for Air Permit: Small's Sand and Gravel

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
GAMBIER, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy