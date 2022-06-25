Agendas for the week of June 27

Watertown City Council

Meets Monday at noon in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note:

Consider the transfer of a liquor and video lottery license from Harry's Hair Cuts and Hot Towels, 625 20th Ave. S.E. Suite 1, to Bobby D's, 724 Stony Point Trail.

Consider new malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine license for Bobby D's

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx

Watertown Municipal Utilities Board

Meets Monday at noon in the Municipal Utilities board room, 901 Fourth Ave. S,W. Agenda items of note:

Discuss bill stuffers, municipal power leadership academy and the MECA meeting update.

Watertown School Board

Meets Monday at noon in the district administration conference room to consider phase one of athletic complex bids.

Codington County Commission

Meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the field house, 1900 W. Kemp Ave.

For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx